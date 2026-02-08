Lobishe awaits ANC integrity panel’s decision on transformer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After appearing before the ANC integrity committee in the Eastern Cape on Thursday, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe awaits the outcome.

Lobishe, the ANC’s Nelson Mandela Bay regional chair, was summoned to appear before the provincial integrity committee after ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi wrote to her, demanding that she explain why the municipality leased a R25m transformer to Coega Steels before seeking the council’s approval.

On Sunday, after visiting the family of late Bantu Church of Christ leader Bishop John Bolana, Lobishe confirmed the Thursday meeting.

“I did meet the provincial integrity committee and I did state my case, and so I’m waiting for them to decide.

“I’m quite happy I’ve taken that decision to meet with them so the organisation can have better clarity of my commitment to the people and to the organisation and that of the country.

“I’m waiting for the outcome of the PIC.”

For weeks, allegations have been made on social media by former GOOD member Siyanda Mayana.

In January, Lobishe’s attorneys issued a letter of demand, calling for a public apology and removal of social media posts on the matter.

Parliament’s co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) portfolio committee chair, Dr Zweli Mkhize, also wrote to Lobishe asking for a report.

In his letter to Lobishe, Ngcukayitobi said the party had taken note of media reports about the removal of the transformer without authorisation.

“Such allegations, if proven to be true, raise grave concerns regarding governance, accountability and the protection of public assets entrusted to the municipality.”

On Friday, Ngcukayitobi said the ANC was deeply concerned about what appeared to be interference with governance systems and was alarmed by any actions that undermined established oversight mechanisms.

“Secondly, we’re worried about how society perceives us as the ANC.

“Thirdly, we are pursuing what we call a developmental state. A developmental state means creating capabilities to transform our society.

“Now, part of the tools we use in the electricity industry to make this transformation we wish for is to have tools like the transformer.

“When in Nelson Mandela Bay you know you have a problem with transformers, instead of making a contribution for the fundamental change, you go to bail out the private sector without any due process as is stated,” he said.

Ngcukayitobi said they wanted to know if processes had been followed in leasing the transformer.

“The ANC, as the vanguard of the people of SA, should also be concerned about that.

“It’s not the only matter we’ve written about, we also quoted something relating to money that was deposited into their account, as alleged, to seek an understanding into that matter if it occurred.”

Mayana had pressured the mayor on Facebook to confirm claims that her bank accounts had been frozen.

He published posts alleging that several deposits — some amounting to hundreds of thousands of rand — had been made into Lobishe’s account in December.

Mayana reported the matter to the Humewood police station.

Lobishe dismissed the allegations as false, unfounded and reckless.

She acknowledged that some transactions on her Capitec Bank account had been temporarily paused due to Fica compliance requirements.

“If that did really occur, that particular matter should be worrying to the ANC, how a leader of the ANC was getting such amounts of money as stated in that TikTok video we saw,” Ngcukayitobi said.

“The ANC is cleansing itself, and part of the cleansing is about ourselves being transparent and accountable for our actions, where we live and where people cannot see us.”

Ngcukayitobi said that in her response Lobishe had indicated she would consult the national executive committee and seek guidance.

“So we will be awaiting that.

“But in the meantime, we have written to the provincial integrity commission to investigate this particular matter and guide us accordingly.

“I know that the integrity commission has called her to give an account, and we’ll await that particular outcome.”

