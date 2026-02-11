Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

January 30, 2026.Former acting deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry hearings into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, continue on Wednesday.

