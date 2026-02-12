Sona 2026 LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa declares foot-and-mouth disease a national disaster

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A lot is riding on what socio-economic themes President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2026 Sona speech will outline on Thursday. REUTERS/Esa Alexander

February 12 2026, 20:55

IN FULL | President Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address at Cape Town’s city hall on Thursday.

February 12 2026, 20:30

President deploys soldiers to gang infested Western Cape

President Cyril Ramaphosa has resolved to deploy soldiers to communities under siege from gangsters in the Western Cape and illegal mining activities in Gauteng.

Ramaphosa made the announcement during his state of the nation address before the joint sitting of the two houses of parliament on Thursday night.

February 12 2026, 20:10

Ramaphosa declares foot-and-mouth disease a national disaster

I welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a State of Disaster to combat Foot-and-Mouth Disease.



As outlined by me in January this year, this will strengthen the work already underway, accelerating rollout, tightening movement controls, and unlocking the resources our… — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) February 12, 2026

February 12 2026, 20:02

Ramaphosa declares SA economy is ‘stronger than ever’ at SONA

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation that South Africa was in a stronger position economically than it was a year ago, citing growth and rhetoric around reforms.

February 12, 2026 19:53

Ramaphosa says state capture, among other things drove up the cost of electricity.

February 12, 2026 19:51

The President says competitors taking each other to court delays the start of some infrastructure projects.

February 12, 2026 19:48

Ramaphosa says the country needs economic growth

February 12 2026, 19:40

Ramaphosa says state will deploy SANDF to Western Cape and Gauteng to combat gang violence and illegal mining

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorized the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to bolster police efforts in a targeted crackdown on illicit mining operations and escalating gang-related crime.#SONA2026

February 12, 2026. 19:34

Whistleblower protection bill to be introduced: Ramaphosa

February 12 2026, 19:30

The focus is on fighting against organised crime and criminal syndicates: Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa:



Organised crime is our most immediate threat to our democracy. We need to dismantle criminal networks. #sabcnews — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) February 12, 2026

February 12 2026, 18:50

DA’s Dean Macpherson says he agrees with party leader John Steenhuisen that the DA should remain in the GNU beyond Steenhuisen’s leadership. He was speaking ahead of Sona 2026.

February 12 2026, 18:25

Mzwandile Masina on Sona expectations

February 12 2026, 18:21

EFF arrive at Cape Town City Hall for Sona

February 12 2026, 18:00

EFF on Sona expectations

February 12 2026, 17:53

ANC calls on South Africans to show resilience ahead of Ramaphosa’s Sona

The ANC has called on South Africans to “join hands” and show resilience before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona), saying the moment is one of recovery, renewal and shared responsibility.

Hours before the president addresses the nation, the party in government described the address as taking place “at a defining moment in the life of our democracy”, 32 years after the advent of democratic rule.

February 12 2026, 17:47

Cyril Ramaphosa’s history of failed Sona promises

The state of the nation address (Sona) is often full of hits, misses and heightened expectations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has had his share of failed promises, with some still remaining in his imagination.

February 12 2026, 17:42

The EFF wants to hear an action plan not more promises in the state of the nation address, says party MP and treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe.

February 12 2026, 16:20

WATCH LIVE | Who’s who and who’s wearing what on the Sona red carpet

For 30 years, ministers and VIPs have attended the prestigious event at which the president gives an update on the state of the nation. A lavish opening ceremony with the ubiquitous red carpet is always an important feature. See who wore what and which styles made it big this year.

February 12 2026, 14:55

Parliament’s Scopa chair, Songezo Zibi says President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to bridge the trust deficit between ordinary South Africans and politicians in Sona.

February 12 2026, 14:25

Unemployment, water crisis and crime top parties’ Sona concerns

As South Africa prepares for the state of the nation address (Sona), political and labour leaders say President Cyril Ramaphosa must confront the country’s deepening economic and service delivery crises, with unemployment, collapsing infrastructure and crime at the centre of concerns.

Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks has warned that South Africa faces a “ticking time bomb” of 42% unemployment, saying the economy has been stuck at 1% growth for nearly two decades.

February 12 2026, 13:44

Cachalia urges police to uphold the law, be disciplined at Sona

Acting minister of police Firoz Cachalia has urged police officers to maintain law and order at Thursday’s state of the nation address (Sona) to maintain high discipline, ensuring that the event proceeds safely, smoothly and with the dignity it deserves.

Cachalia was speaking at the integrated law enforcement parade in Cape Town on Thursday morning, led by police commissioner Fanie Masemola.

He told police officers that Sona demands the highest level of preparedness and professionalism.

Minister Dean Macpherson of Public Works and Infrastructure outside the Cape Town City hall talking to the media ahead of the 2026 SONA Picture: GCIS (GCIS)

February 12 2026, 13:40

Protesters challenge Cyril Ramaphosa on farm killings and service delivery

A small group of protesters affiliated with Operation Dudula and Stop Farm Killings gathered a few metres from Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, chanting struggle songs as final preparations for Thursday night’s state of the nation address (Sona) continue.

Zethu Booi of Operation Dudula said the president has been making promises “for years” without meaningful change on the ground.

She said there are three key issues the group wants addressed in the speech: plans to grow the economy, the placement of pupils in schools, and improved service delivery in townships.

IN PICS | Preparations under way for state of the nation address

February 12 2026, 13:10

Last-minute preparations are under way in Cape Town, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver this year’s state of the nation address (Sona) at 7pm on Thursday.

Political party leaders have started arriving at the Cape Town City Hall.

The Sona comes as Johannesburg faces a serious water crisis. Ramaphosa is expected to prioritise the problem, which has seen several communities go without running water for several weeks.

Minister of Higher Education, Buti Manamela outside the Cape Town City hall ahead of the 2026 SONA Picture: GCIS (GCIS)

February 12 2026, 12:50

Ramaphosa pulls ministers from Sona to tackle Joburg water crisis

February 12 2026, 11:58

President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed the ministers of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina and cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Velenkosini Hlabisa to urgently attend to Johannesburg’s water crisis instead of attending the 2026 state of the nation address (Sona).

The President’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed the decision on Thursday.

Preparations for Sona underway

February 12 2026, 11:00

Preparations are underway at the City of Cape Town, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver this years state of the nation.

Political party leaders have arrived at Cape Town’s city hall to engage with the media over their expectations of what will be contained in Ramaphosa’s anticipated speech.

The SONA comes as the City of Johannesburg is facing a water crisis. Ramaphosa is expected to prioritise this crisis, which has seen several communities going without running water for several weeks. Key areas of concern for many political parties include the economic recovery, service delivery, crime and unemployment.

February 12 2026, 10:25

WATCH | ANC calls for decisive economic action ahead of SONA, DA wants infrastructure reform

ANC NEC member and MP, Khusela Diko, says the party expects “decisive action” from the president, anchored in a concrete economic reform agenda.

Diko told Business Day that while recent indicators suggest the economy has stabilised and decline has been arrested, reform must now deepen and accelerate.

Operation Dudula says its time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to act (Yoliswa Sobuwa)

February 12 2026, 10:45

Residents affiliated with Operation Dudula and Stop Farm Killings protest outside Cape Town City Hall ahead of Sona

A small group of protesters affiliated with Operation Dudula and Stop Farm Killings gathered a few metres from Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, chanting struggle songs as final preparations for tonight’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) continue.

The demonstrators say they are unhappy with what they describe as “empty promises” made year after year. Instead of delivering another speech, they argue, President Cyril Ramaphosa should visit township communities and informal settlements where residents continue to live without reliable access to water and other basic services.

According to the group, many families are struggling to afford essential necessities, including food and electricity, while unemployment remains high.

Police are monitoring the protest, and the situation remains calm.

SONA | South Africa’s water crisis: one of Ramaphosa’s delayed promises

February 12 2026, 09:31

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday outline his government’s bouquet of priorities and commitments to citizens.

This time last year, Ramaphosa took to the Cape Town City Hall stage to present his yearly instalment of promises. The 2025 state of the nation address (Sona) was particularly distinct because it was the first of the government of national unity, which saw 10 parties in parliament forming a coalition at national level.

Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa dances with the parliamentary choir outside the Cape Town City hall ahead of the 2026 SONA Picture: GCIS (GCIS)

February 12 2026, 09:28

Sona road closures snarl Cape Town CBD traffic

It is the early morning of the state of the nation address (Sona) and vehicles are already streaming into Cape Town’s CBD, with many motorists attempting to beat congestion as widespread road closures take effect.

According to the city’s traffic service, some closures began on February 7 and will remain in place until February 28 to accommodate parliamentary sittings and related security arrangements.

February 12 2026, 08:20

Opposition parties demand delivery, not rhetoric, ahead of Sona

The 2025 state of the nation address (Sona) set out an ambitious reform agenda: lift growth above 3%, stabilise the energy system, drive R940bn in infrastructure investment over three years, accelerate logistics reform under Operation Vulindlela, roll out digital identity systems, expand employment programmes and stabilise municipal utilities.

A year later, energy reliability has improved and South Africa has exited the FATF grey list. Growth, however, remains between 1% and 1.4%. Unemployment is above 31%.

February 12 2026, 08:16

Charged up and overcharged: energy guzzlers hope for relief ahead of Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) must acknowledge the pressure of electricity prices on miners and commit to finding solutions, says Tebello Chabana, senior executive of public affairs and transformation at Minerals Council South Africa.

Speaking to the Sunday Times on Wednesday morning on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, Chabana said he hopes the president will acknowledge that heavy energy users are facing tough times and commit to finding solutions to ease their energy price pressures.

February 11 2026, 22:00pm

What socio-economic themes will President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech outline?

February 11 2026, 9.30pm

This year’s Sona will cost taxpayers ‘only’ R7m

Parliament confirmed on Wednesday that Thursday’s state of the nation address (Sona) will cost taxpayers just over R7m. Secretary to parliament Xolile George said this is significantly lower than the cost of last year’s event.

George was speaking at a media briefing alongside National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces chair Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, who announced parliament’s readiness to host the event.

February 11 2026, 6pm

Sona 2025’s policing bill alone was R1.26m, says Firoz Cachalia

The policing bill for the 2025 state of the nation address (Sona) amounted to just more than R1.25m, a disclosure made by interim police minister Firoz Cachalia in a written reply to a parliamentary question from Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana.

The amount is in addition to the R6m allocated by parliament to host the address in 2025.

February 11 2026, 4.30pm

POLL | Should the water crisis dominate this year’s Sona?

On Wednesday residents in Parktown West headed to Jan Smuts Avenue to protest after enduring 20 days without water, with some households forced to spend up to R16,000 to fill water tanks.

The protest comes as frustration grows across parts of Johannesburg over ongoing water supply disruptions and the associated costly, unplanned expenses.

February 11, 2026, 2pm

Dome marquee in Cape Town ready for next week’s Sona debate

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza said parliament and the department of public works had no choice but to spend around R25m to revamp the Nieuwmeester Dome after it was ravaged by Cape storms.

This is on top of the R30m spent on erecting the dome in 2024 to house sittings of the legislature after a fire gutted the parliamentary precinct in 2022.

February 11 2026, 1.30pm

Cosatu calls for bold action ahead of Sona

Cosatu says it has “high expectations” for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of nation address (Sona), calling on government to act decisively on unemployment, economic growth, crime and failing public services.

The trade union federation said the Sona, to be delivered in parliament on February 12, must respond to “cries and hopes of the working class and society in general”.

