New youth league chair backs Mabuyane to lead province

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Newly elected Eastern Cape ANC Youth League chair Lihle Chalo has thrown his weight behind premier Oscar Mabuyane to again lead the party in the province.

Speaking after his election on Sunday, Chalo said the ANC in the province needed to unite and, according to him, the “face of that unity” is Mabuyane.

Mabuyane is expected to contest for a third time for the position of chair against his former ally, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, the current provincial secretary.

His supporters are also pushing for him to take a position nationally, possible as deputy president, when the party goes to its national conference in 2027.

“We, as the ANCYL, are preoccupied to see a united ANC and a stable ANC but I can safely say that under the stewardship and the leadership of comrade Oscar Mabuyane, we have seen serious progress in terms of infrastructure [in Eastern Cape],” Chalo said.

Read more here.

Daily Dispatch