Eastern Cape unemployment ‘a full-blown emergency’

The Eastern Cape lost about 32,000 jobs in the last quarter of 2025, pushing the province’s unemployment rate to 42.5%

In Nelson Mandela Bay, unemployment followed this upward trend, reaching 28.2% — the highest level of the year and a sharp increase from 21.8% in the first quarter.

The figures were released on Tuesday in the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey by Statistics SA.

The Eastern Cape, which has the highest unemployment rate in the country, is one of only two provinces where joblessness increased year on year.

Most of the province’s job losses were recorded in the agricultural and finance sectors.

The community services, manufacturing, transport and construction sectors followed suit.

Job gains were recorded in the trade industry, and private households gained 1,000 jobs.

SA’s official unemployment rate fell by half a percentage point — from 31.9% in the third quarter to 31.4%.

Buffalo City had positive gains, with unemployment marginally decreasing from 26.7% to 25.7%.

According to statistician-general Risenga Maluleke, the country as a whole was starting to turn a corner in the battle against joblessness.

“Looking at the time series, unemployment peaked at 33.2% in the second quarter of 2025,” he told a media briefing.

“It declined to 31.9% in the third quarter and now sits at 31.4% in the fourth quarter.

“This shows that the country is making gradual recoveries in the job market.

“The combined rate of unemployment and the potential labour force, which was previously referred to as the expanded unemployment rate, is also declining, even after including those such as students who are seeking work but are not immediately available.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said the Eastern Cape was facing a full-blown employment emergency.

She said seven provinces had improved, yet the Eastern Cape went in the opposite direction.

“It is highly concerning that the Eastern Cape is moving in the wrong direction,” she said.

“While the national unemployment rate has edged down, our province has recorded the largest year-on-year increase in unemployment in the country.

“That reflects structural weakness in the provincial economy.”

She said the youth were suffering disproportionately.

“National youth unemployment stands at 43.8%, but in the Eastern Cape it is estimated at approximately 54%.

“Youth exclusion at this scale is economically unsustainable and socially destabilising.”

She said businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay were under sustained pressure.

“The rising influx of cheap imports into the market, lack of agility in policy changes, electricity unreliability and increasing cost, and inadequate water, sanitation and electricity infrastructure maintenance are impacting the competitiveness of manufacturers and placing manufacturing jobs at risk,” Van Huyssteen said.

She said staff reductions across multiple companies and weakening supplier networks were compounding the crisis.

The SA Automotive Master Plan aims for 60% localisation by 2035, yet current localisation levels have slipped to between 30% and 40%.

Van Huyssteen said if localisation continued to regress, the province risked hollowing out supplier bases and permanently losing industrial capacity.

“Incentive frameworks must prioritise genuine domestic value addition and completely knocked-down assembly to secure sustainable manufacturing jobs.

“To revive our local economy, infrastructure reform is urgent.

“Efficient ports and rail systems, expanded private sector participation and operational accountability are essential to restore export competitiveness.

“Energy reform is equally critical, requiring transmission expansion, regulatory certainty for private generation and faster permitting to unlock investment.”

She said tourism represented low-hanging fruit for job creation, but this potential would remain unrealised without visible improvements in safety and security as well as consistent cleanliness and urban management standards to rebuild destination confidence and attract both domestic and international visitors.

“Deteriorating water, sanitation and electricity infrastructure threaten business continuity and investor confidence,” Van Huyssteen said.

“Professional administration, financial oversight and consequence management are required.

“Crime and infrastructure vandalism continue to raise operating costs and disrupt supply chains, requiring stronger enforcement and measurable prosecution outcomes.”

Provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said the results confirmed that unemployment remained one of the most pressing socioeconomic challenges.

“They further highlight persistent structural constraints that continue to limit the pace of job creation, particularly in rural areas,” she said.

“Notwithstanding these challenges, the Eastern Cape government remains encouraged by positive developments in key sectors of the provincial economy.”

Rantjie said the increased activity in agriculture, automotive manufacturing, public infrastructure delivery and government-supported employment programmes had contributed to job retention and income support for many households.

“Public employment initiatives, including infrastructure-related projects and community-based programmes, continue to provide much-needed work opportunities, skills development and economic relief, especially for youth, women and vulnerable communities,” she said.

“These interventions form part of the government’s broader strategy to mitigate the impact of unemployment while laying a foundation for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.”

DA MPL Vicky Knoetze said the latest figures confirmed that the Eastern Cape’s unemployment crisis was not a temporary setback but a reflection of failing governance, collapsing infrastructure and the continued erosion of investor confidence in the province.

“The report shows that 79,000 jobs have been lost over the past year, including 32,000 in the last three months of 2025,” she said.

“In rural areas of the province, the expanded rate of unemployment has now risen to 61.2%.

“This means that, on average, three out of every five working-age residents in the rural Eastern Cape cannot find work.”

Knoetze said the rising unemployment in the province was inseparable from poor service delivery, weak leadership and collapsing infrastructure.

“Investors are withdrawing, small businesses are closing and skilled workers are leaving the province in search of opportunities elsewhere.

“The loss of major investment opportunities, concerns around the future of the automotive sector in Kariega and declining industrial confidence illustrate a province that is steadily becoming less competitive,” she said.

“This trend is compounded by failing municipal services, persistent infrastructure breakdowns, corruption and the government’s inability to spend public funds effectively on growth-enabling projects.

“The result is an economy that cannot attract investment, create jobs or sustain meaningful development.”

Knoetze said this came as premier Oscar Mabuyane’s commitments to explore for gas, oil and minerals, and to pursue nuclear projects and various job-creation programmes remained largely unfulfilled.

“These announcements, frequently made ahead of elections, have yet to translate into tangible economic opportunities for residents,” she said.

“Recent calls urging residents to find work within the province stand in stark contrast to the reality that unemployment is rapidly approaching — and in some areas exceeding — employment levels.

“The crisis facing the Eastern Cape is not accidental.

“It is man-made.

“It reflects years of poor governance, lack of accountability, and failed economic leadership.” — Additional reporting by The Sowetan

