Councillors lash out over acting city manager’s absence at key meeting

Councillors on the Nelson Mandela Bay municipal public accounts committee lashed out at senior officials on Tuesday, accusing them of treating the oversight body like “side-chicks” after acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo arrived at a meeting nearly two hours late.

The meeting was scheduled to discuss the 2024/2025 annual report.

Ngoqo, who submitted an apology, delegated that corporate services executive director Nosipho Xhego act in his stead.

Chair Luxolo Namette called two 30-minute adjournments and a 15-minute break after councillors voiced their frustration over the absence of senior officials, several of whom arrived at least half an hour late.

Ngoqo had accompanied mayor Babalwa Lobishe to a meeting with Eskom.

A visibly irritable EFF councillor, Siya Mosi, told Namette he was losing control of the meeting.

“I don’t know whether it’s within the rules to say this, but we are treated as if we’re ‘side chicks’, and I can tell you that once we respond accordingly, you won’t get a call from us councillors because we are going back to our constituents.

“We’re supposed to be there with them even now and not responding to them via cellphones.”

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said Namette had set a date for everyone to attend the meeting but officials were not prioritising the committee.

“I want him to explain why he wasn’t here for two hours. In the last meeting, he left after 30 minutes, and it is undermining us.”

ANC councillor Xolani Notshe said the meeting had started with the most senior official being absent.

“Yes, we understand the challenges of electricity, we want those challenges to be sorted out, but having said so, the agenda of this meeting and the importance of this two-month period in which to conclude the business of the annual report makes it very important that we don’t miss even a minute in concluding this meeting.”

Addressing Ngoqo after he arrived, Namette said councillors were unhappy about the non-attendance of officials.

“Whenever officials are asked questions, there seems to be no satisfaction with the answers.

“They don’t answer what’s expected of them, and councillors have raised that your not attending meetings is derailing our work,” he said.

“We’re dealing with the annual report, and you know you play a key role in dealing with matters.

“All executive directors are meant to be at every meeting. Some arrive late, and when they are asked questions, there is no answer.”

Namette said the committee had resolved not to convene in the absence of the acting city manager.

Responding to the complaints, Ngoqo asked the committee to send their complaints in writing, adding he would respond.

“I got a call at 6.30am requesting that I attend a meeting and prepare a presentation because Eskom is here for the development of a power station, and the meeting is starting at 9am.

“That’s the power station that’s going to be developed at Coega, and it has a direct impact on the Nelson Mandela Baymetro.

“That’s the directive I received from the executive office.

“It wasn’t a decision I took on my own, nor that I was disrespectful to councillors or Mpac,” Ngoqo said.

