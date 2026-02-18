Exploding appliances spark protest in Walmer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A group of Walmer residents blocked 11th Avenue on Wednesday after a power blackout and surges on Monday afternoon at some of the homes

After three days of severe power surges that saw appliances and distribution boards explode, frustrated Walmer residents took to the streets on Wednesday to protest.

The residents blocked off a section of 11th Avenue with vehicles, creating a barricade to halt construction at a new office development in the area.

They said the disruptions began on Monday after an electrical cable was struck during construction.

Resident Junior Mavata said he was left without electricity and forced to rely on a gas stove.

He was also unable to charge essential work devices — all without any communication from contractors.

“I heard a big bang, like something was exploding, on Monday afternoon,” he said.

“I heard it again and decided to switch off the main supply.”

Mavata said an electrician later measured dangerously high voltage levels at his distribution board.

“It was registering around 398 volts,” he said.

“When I went outside, my air conditioner was running uncontrollably fast.

“I switched it off immediately.”

He said the explosion appeared to come from a burning electrical pole across the street.

Since then, an entire row of streetlights along Villiers Road, from 10th Avenue to 11th Avenue, has remained off.

Another resident, Gary de Linge, said the surge destroyed multiple household appliances.

“My geyser is blown. My fridge, TV, solar system — even the internet router,” he said.

Judo instructor Marcial Schroeder said the situation became dangerous when lights started exploding during a training session.

“There were 30 to 40 kids in the building, and everything was exploding,” he said.

“Glass was flying, things were burning — chaos. Lights were flashing, popping, boom, boom.”

Anthony Vlog said his home narrowly avoided catching fire.

“My distribution board timer caught alight. If my worker hadn’t been there, the house would have gone up,” he said.

“My worker was traumatised because his own home in Walmer burned down previously due to an electrical fire.

“I had to beg him to pull the switch down using a broom.”

About 10 residents blocked three construction trucks from entering the Villiers Road intersection, saying their frustration peaked on Tuesday after no visible progress was made on repairs.

“After we reported the issue on Monday, we were told the higher-ups were contacting the municipality,” Mavata said.

“By Wednesday morning, nothing had changed. I told them, ‘if I’m not working, you’re not working either’.”

He accused contractors of attempting to shift responsibility.

“They said it was a municipal problem, but then admitted they drilled into the cable,” he said.

“They’re not going to reimburse us for the losses we incurred.”

The project lead contractor at the site, Anthony Ferreira, said the incident occurred after a nail was driven into an electrical cable that did not comply with regulations.

“The line was not under the road reserve, which should be a metre from the road,” he said.

“It was running right along the property boundary, which led to the accident. It has been reported, and we are waiting for it to be resolved.”

Contractors from the municipality were on site by noon on Wednesday.

