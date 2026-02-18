Let us keep our housing grants, mayor pleads

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has asked the national government not to choke off the metro’s housing lifeline, warning that withholding millions in grant funding will punish residents and not politicians.

In a strongly worded plea to human settlements minister Thembi Simelane, Lobishe urged the department to halt plans to withhold the third tranche of the urban settlement development grant (USDG) and the informal settlements upgrading partnership grant (ISUPG), totalling R305.4m and R135.5m, respectively.

In her letter dated February 15, Lobishe argued the metro had secured an urgent turnaround strategy to fast-track delivery and reverse under-expenditure before the financial year end.

News of the decision to withhold the money was conveyed in a letter from human settlements department director-general Alec Moemi to the city’s acting city manager, Lonwabo Ngoqo.

Moemi said the department had alerted the metro almost a month ago about the perilous situation around its future receipt of conditional grants.

However, the city was given a week, in line with the Division of Revenue Act, to respond, specifying reasons why the department should not proceed with the intended action.

Projects that could be affected if the funding tranches are withheld include the Bayland connections, the Walmer-Airport Valley housing construction, and road construction in Khayamnandi.

In her letter, Lobishe acknowledged the metro’s under-expenditure concerns but argued that withholding the funds would undermine housing delivery and harm residents.

She said her letter served as the metro’s response in terms of Section 17(4)(a)(ii) of the Division of Revenue Act.

It included a request for more time for corrective measures to be put in place, as provided for in sections 17(1) and 17(4).

“The Division of Revenue Act expressly envisages that withholding is not punitive, but corrective, and must be exercised in a manner that promotes the objectives of Section 214 of the constitution, namely the effective, efficient and developmental use of conditional grant allocations,” Lobishe wrote.

She asked for an extension, saying the metro had already locked in an emergency turnaround plan, including appointing the Housing Development Agency as an implementing agent to fast-track projects.

The HDA is a national public-sector agency that acquires and prepares land, develops it and manages the development.

Lobishe said freezing money now would derail delivery and deepen the housing backlog.

“In accordance with the National Housing Code, the utilisation of an implementing agent with proven technical depth is expressly recognised as a legitimate delivery mechanism to accelerate human settlements outputs where municipal capacity constraints exist.

“The metro has formally agreed with the HDA, enabling immediate access to pre-approved national panels covering the full built-environment delivery chain.”

According to Lobishe, the extension will enable the metro, jointly with the HDA, to finalise and submit a revised and credible recovery plan that demonstrably satisfies the threshold set by the Division of Revenue Act.

In the letter, Lobishe said the immediate withholding of the third tranche, absent consideration of the remedial steps now contractually secured, would risk undermining the constitutional imperative of progressive realisation of access to adequate housing, and might inadvertently worsen service-delivery backlogs rather than correct them.

“[The Division of Revenue Act], properly construed, requires that withholding be exercised only after due consideration of representations, and in a manner that balances fiscal discipline with developmental outcomes.”

Earlier efforts to bring the HDA on board were turned down by councillors at committee level.

However, when an item was brought to the council, it got the numbers for approval.

During the 2021/2022 financial year, the city wanted to bring in the agency to fast-track projects.

Councillors opposed the proposal, arguing that the HDA had been slow to deliver houses after the responsibility for building RDP homes was taken away from the metro.

At a recent council meeting, the metro’s human settlements department said several factors had contributed to the underspending, including delays in securing environmental impact assessment approvals needed for projects to begin.

A report tabled in council in January by human settlements executive director Tabiso Mfeya said the delays were caused by the department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism.

During the council meeting, the department proposed an R88.59m budget adjustment, shifting funds from underperforming projects to boost spending after the national department warned it could withhold funding.

However, the vote failed after fewer than 61 councillors voted in favour of the amendment.

The recommendation required a resolution supported by a majority of the council’s full complement, meaning at least 61 votes.

At the meeting, only 54 councillors voted in favour of the item.

Human settlements political head Thembinkosi Mafana referred questions to Lobishe.

When contacted, Lobishe said the letter was not meant for journalists.

“The letter was sent to the minister,” she said.

“How did it come into your hands, I don’t know.

“It’s not for whistleblowing or information sharing.

“I am not going to discuss the letter.

“The letter is not addressed to you but is for the minister.

“If you want to discuss the letter, go to the minister.

“I’m not sure how you got hold of the letter.”

Simelane’s spokesperson, Tsekiso Machike, confirmed the minister had received a letter from Lobishe.

“There are internal considerations of the matter raised in the letter,” Machike said.

“When funds are not spent, they hamper service delivery and the minister always implores provinces and municipalities to spend the allocated budgets in ensuring that the intended housing delivery programmes are met.

“The performance of municipalities and provinces on the allocated funds is not only about meeting targets but also improving the lives of the people through integrated and sustainable human settlements.”