Small-scale farmers show off produce at Markman event

Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe visits the agricultural show at the Fresh Produce Market in Markman on Tuesday. Picture:

A showcase of emerging farmers held at the Markman Fresh Produce Market on Tuesday highlighted the growing potential of small-scale producers in the Eastern Cape agricultural sector.

The event, hosted by the department of agriculture, brought together 200 farmers from across the Sarah Baartman region.

Participants brought produce ranging from fruit and vegetables to agro-processed goods and mohair, with category winners walking away with R10,000 in prize money.

The platform provides smallholder farmers with a chance to exhibit their produce and network with stakeholders to access financial products.

Agricultural MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe said the event was important because it encouraged growth in the sector.

“It is important because we want people to gather together and work the land and produce more food, for their own consumption, but also to grow and be commercial farmers,” she said.

“This is important to fight poverty and also join the business sector.”

She said competition also increased the quality of the produce.

“We want them to compete so those not yet making good produce can improve.

“We also award them to encourage those who are just sitting around and not working the land.

“We know that those who succeed, create job opportunities and this drives down poverty,” she said.

Operating from the back of her yard in Motherwell, Nolukholo Sayis began her venture in 2022 with a modest garden.

What started as a small, home-based effort has since grown into a thriving 10-hectare small-scale operation, supplying seedlings to fellow micro-farmers and, more recently, fulfilling bulk orders for commercial producers.

She cultivates hot peppers, spring onions, sweetcorn, spinach and herbs such as coriander, which she sells to support her business.

“I seek out my buyers for the seedlings.

“We approach the government for assistance on other challenges. When they can help, they do.

“But securing buyers is something we mostly have to do ourselves as farmers,” she said.

Despite working from an economically challenged community, Sayis, who also serves as an executive member of the Nelson Mandela Metro Farmers’ Association, remains committed to uplifting those around her.

She regularly donates a portion of her produce to residents, teaching them how to grow vegetables in their own gardens and build food security from the ground up.

Meanwhile, in the Sundays River Valley, Andre Kleinsmidt and his family are breaking new ground in alternative crop production.

This since 2022, after attaining a licence to cultivate hemp and cannabis products that include hemp cigarettes and ointments.

Though Kleinsmidt sees significant growth potential in the cannabis sector, he cautions that farmers must conduct thorough research before entering the industry.

“One of our biggest lessons came after using the incorrect pesticide, which resulted in our product being rejected,” he said.

The farm supplies MediGrow Coega.

Bay economic development, agriculture and tourism political head Bassie Kamana said 47 farmers sold their wares at the market.

“Safety is a concern in SA and not only here.

“Council also took a resolution to improve security, resulting in private security being brought in,” he said.