Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ruling expected in asbestos trial within a trial involving Moroadi Cholota

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Moroadi Cholota, the former PA of Ace Magashule, will hear whether the NPA can prosecute her. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

A ruling in the multimillion-rand asbestos corruption trial within a trial, involving the former personal assistant of former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, is expected to be heard on Wednesday.

Presiding Judge Phillip Loubser sitting at the Free State High Court will rule on whether the National Prosecuting Authority can prosecute Moroadi Cholota, who challenged her extradition from the US last year.

The court ruled previously that the extradition was unlawful.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Mistake to exclude Nelson Mandela Bay from gang-fighting intervention

2

Eastern Cape ANC leaders pay respects to Bishop Bolana’s family

3

Cape Town’s N2 wall ‘will divide, not protect’

4

PETER BRUCE | The next DA leader needs to change course

5

Gauteng health MEC backs ‘best HOD’ despite SIU findings