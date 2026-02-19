Nqakula sues state for R20m over ‘hopeless’ charges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After four years of what his lawyers describe as fabricated and hopeless charges, former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula is suing the state for R20m after being cleared of fraud and corruption.

His legal team claims police arrested him without cause, after prosecutors pursued a case built on an incomplete statement.

On Tuesday, Nqakula’s lawyer, Sinawo Makangela, issued the national director of public prosecutions and the Eastern Cape police with a notice of action in terms of the Legal Proceedings Against Certain Organs of State Act 40 of 2002.

In his letter dated February 16, Makangela wrote that on September 29 2022, Nqakula was arrested without reason and later detained at the Humewood police station, where he was released on bail the next day.

He said Nqakula was further charged with “flimsy non-existent fraud and corruption charges”.

“The National Prosecuting Authority set the law in motion when it proffered hopeless charges to our client, causing him to plead.

“Our client pleaded not guilty to the charges on September 18 2023.

“He was subjected to expensive, protracted, hopeless, unnecessary litigation for a period not less than two years,” he wrote.

He said Nqakula was humiliated and incurred financial losses.

“He was discharged and found not guilty in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977 as amended.

“The court even remarked that the A1 statement, where all the fabricated charges emanated from, was incomplete, but the state proceeded to charge him and continued with the trial.

“This has caused our client to suffer serious special and general damages.

“Our instructions are to demand, as we hereby do, the payment of R20m for damages suffered by our client within 30 days from the receipt of this letter, failing which we hold instructions to issue summons without any further notice to you,” he said.

Nqakula was charged alongside suspended city manager Noxolo Nqwazi, former housing director Mvuleni Mapu, HT Pelatona Projects owner Morne van der Linde, businesspeople Xolani and Nwabisa Masela, Nompumezo Ngotsha and her company Thuthiko Logistics, and former DA councillors Mbulelo Manyathi, Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins.

The charges stem from the alleged fraud and procurement irregularities in a R24m Covid-19 emergency toilet project.

Nqwazi and Mapu are accused of bypassing certain processes to award a lucrative tender to HT Pelatona for the construction of 2,000 toilets in the metro during the pandemic.

According to the state, on April 17 2020, Mapu drafted a document as motivation for Nqwazi to approve the appointment of HT Pelatona, but did not outline why the prescribed tender process could not be followed.

Less than a week later, Nqwazi signed the document.

On the same day, R400,000 was paid to Thuthiko Logistics.

Days later, R300,000 was paid to Nwabisa, who then paid it over to her husband Xolani’s account.

The money was then allegedly paid to Nqakula, who subsequently paid R100,000 into the accounts of Manyathi, Louw and Higgins for what the state claims was gratification after they helped remove Athol Trollip as mayor.

However, earlier in February, magistrate Vusiwe Mnyani found that the state had failed to establish a prima facie case against the majority of the accused.

The court found that cellphone mapping evidence did not advance the state’s case.

There was no proof that Xolani, Nwabisa, Thuthiko Logistics or Ngotsha communicated with Nqwazi or Mapu, anyone at the municipality, or even Nqakula.

The state also presented no evidence that Xolani, Nwabisa, Thuthiko Logistics, Ngotsha or Nqakula improperly influenced the procurement process that led to the contract being awarded.

The court found that the cellphone records did not demonstrate any corrupt relationship between Nqakula and Manyathi, Louw and Higgins, as alleged in the charge sheet.

It was further submitted that Nqakula was not a councillor in 2018, when the alleged conduct took place.

He was also not employed by the municipality. He also played no role in the awarding of the tender.

The court found no link between him and the events in question.

Though the state called numerous witnesses and presented extensive documentary evidence, the court held that the circumstantial case did not meet the threshold to draw a reasonable inference of guilt.

It consequently granted the discharge applications brought by the accused.

All were found not guilty.

“The only hope that a conviction could result from the evidence presented by the state in this matter is for the accused to take the witness stand and incriminate themselves,” Mnyani said during her judgment.

“That is not in accordance with the proper administration of justice.”

She ruled that Nqwazi and Mapu still had a case to answer on their fraud and municipal finance charges.

They will be back in court on April 4.

NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the NPA was yet to receive a letter of demand.

“However, we will respond in line with legally acceptable procedures in dealing with letters of demand as and when we are formally served.”

