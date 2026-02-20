DOP reinstates Kwatsha, Higgins faces disciplinary hearing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DOP councillor Sinebongo Kwatsha says she is ready to take over her former position as the political head of sport, recreation, arts and culture in the Bay. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

In another round of political musical chairs, the Defenders of the People (DOP) has ordered the reinstatement of councillor Sinebongo Kwatsha as political head for sport, recreation, arts and culture.

The councillor who took her post, Neville Higgins, now faces a disciplinary hearing.

This week, the party’s secretary, Patrick Mudau, asked Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe to reinstate Kwatsha, saying she had been cleared of the allegations levelled against her.

The decision follows a letter from Mudau to Higgins last week, summoning him to a disciplinary hearing on February 26 to answer to multiple charges.

They include allegedly failing to disclose that he had been appearing in court on corruption-related charges before his appointment to the mayoral committee.

Higgins, who is also the DOP national spokesperson, has since been acquitted of the charges, which included money laundering, corruption and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

However, the party maintains that his alleged non-disclosure constitutes misconduct.

Higgins has also been instructed not to wear any DOP regalia, engage with party members or speak publicly about the organisation while he is on suspension.

Lobishe did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.

Kwatsha was parachuted in as political head for sport, recreation, arts and culture after DOP president Ruphus Mphahlele and his supporters caused disruptions before a media briefing at City Hall by Lobishe in 2025.

Mphahlele demanded the removal of Bongekile Mankahla, who held the position, insisting that the party had suspended her.

Higgins was then sworn in as a PR councillor.

The DOP is part of the ANC-led coalition in the metro.

Kwatsha was removed from the mayoral committee following her suspension by the DOP on October 15 2025, pending an internal investigation aligned with an ongoing police probe into a murder case.

Speaking on Thursday, Kwatsha said she was ready to resume her duties.

“I was already in the department, so I’m ready,” she said.

“It’s not like I’ll be clueless.

“There’s a lot to be done, especially with facilities facing vandalism across the country.”

She said several projects had stalled during her suspension, including plans to rebuild and maintain stadiums, address neglected libraries and revive municipal resorts through private-sector partnerships.

“All of that has stopped, and I don’t know why,” she said.

DOP national spokesperson Neville Higgins has been called to a disciplinary hearing (WERNER HILLS)

In the leaked letter summoning Higgins to the disciplinary hearing, Mudau said Higgins was charged with misconduct.

“You did not disclose the criminal charges against you before you were appointed an MMC, while you were appearing before a court of law, thereby tarnishing the name of the DOP,” the letter states.

Higgins was among several accused in the controversial toilet tender corruption trial, alongside suspended city manager Noxolo Nqwazi.

It was alleged that Higgins and former DA councillor Trevor Louw received gratification linked to the removal of former mayor Athol Trollip.

Higgins served as a DA councillor after the 2016 local government elections.

But he was removed from the party after voting with the opposition to oust Trollip in 2018.

In a sharply worded ruling earlier in February, magistrate Vusiwe Mnyani found that prosecutors failed to link the money paid to Higgins and others to any criminal activity, and criticised the state’s reliance on a witness she described as evasive and unreliable.

However, the matter continues after the court ruled that Nqwazi and former housing director Mvuleni Mapu still have a case to answer.

Mudau and Mphahlele had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

Higgins declined to comment.

He is also accused of acting in a manner that was “unreasonable” and to the detriment of the party.

“You defied the party mandate and responsibilities by failing to communicate ... any job vacancies under the portfolio that you serve in the municipality,” the letter says.

“You appointed non-DOP members into municipal EPWP [Expanded Public Works Programme] employment without considering Defenders of Nelson Mandela Bay.

“You acted in a manner that is unreasonable and detrimental to internal co-operation within the party by keeping your municipality work office locked without thorough communiqué and denying Defenders access to your office during office hours.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald