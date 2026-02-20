Why Nelson Mandela Bay mayor lost urgent court bid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gqeberha high court has given its reasons for dismissing Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe's urgent application

Story audio is generated using AI

Power failures and water outages were not enough for Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe to convince the Gqeberha high court why she missed the deadline for filing her urgent application.

Lobishe was embroiled in a legal battle with former GOOD regional leader Siyanda Mayana over what she said were “defamatory” statements he posted on social media about her.

She filed papers in the motion court and was granted an interim interdict on February 10, prohibiting Mayana from posting further statements until the matter was finalised.

Mayana had published posts alleging that several deposits — some amounting to hundreds of thousands of rand — had been made into Lobishe’s bank account in December. He also reported the allegations to the Humewood police station.

However, Lobishe rejected the claims, saying she welcomed any lawful review of her accounts.

While acting judge Shirley Tilana-Mabece ruled against Lobishe on Thursday, her written judgment sheds further light on how she reached her decision.

Though not clear from the explanation, it is inconceivable that the applicant was working nonstop, 24 hours a day, over a period of two weeks — Acting judge Shirley Tilana-Mabece

Tilana-Mabece had relied on rule 6(12) of the Uniform Rules of Court, which governs the procedure for bringing urgent applications. She said these rules meant that a party seeking indulgence to have the matter heard on an urgent basis was held to a high, though not insurmountable, threshold.

“It is accordingly important for a court to determine, first, whether the applicant has met the threshold, and if so, to hear the application on the merits — and if not, to strike the matter from the roll in order for it to be heard in the ordinary course,” Tilana-Mabece wrote.

She said Lobishe’s explanation for the delays in bringing the proceedings lacked sufficient detail and did not cover the entire period as required.

Lobishe was seeking — on an urgent basis — a final order from the court to instruct Mayana to remove his posts and apologise unconditionally.

“Critically, the applicant failed to take the court into [her] confidence, and the court cannot [ignore] the discernable gaps in the explanation given by the applicant,” the acting judge said.

“It is not enough for the applicant to [simply] state that she was engaged with challenges of water and power outages affecting the municipality during the period January 21 to February 1 2026, which needed her hands-on attention.

“Though not clear from the explanation, it is inconceivable that the applicant was working nonstop, 24 hours a day, over a period of two weeks.

The conduct of the applicant leads to only one logical conclusion: the urgency was self-created. The consequence of self-created urgency is fatal to an application — Tilana-Mabece

“What is clear from the reading of the papers is that the applicant came to know about the [alleged defamatory] statements on or about January 20.

“The conduct of the applicant leads to only one logical conclusion: the urgency was self-created. The consequence of self-created urgency is fatal to an application,” Tilana-Mabece said.

She said it would be remiss not to conclude without making reference to a prior order that was issued by acting judge Nomthandazo Ntlama-Makhanya on February 13 — that Lobishe’s application be removed from the roll and for it to be placed on the normal court roll.

Following Ntlama-Makhanya’s order, Lobishe’s lawyer, advocate Lyalle Windvogel, told Tilana-Mabece during the proceedings that he had asked the office of the deputy judge president to allow the matter to be heard on an urgent basis in the motion court.

This resulted in a back-and-forth debate with Tilana-Mabece, who indicated that an interim interdict had already beeb granted in favour of Lobishe — and questioned the need for the urgent application.

But Windvogel argued that the urgency was brought to bring final relief in favour of Lobishe. He said Lobishe had suffered reputational damage and continued to suffer from stress because of Mayana’s “defamatory” remarks and statements that were still accessible online.

In her judgment, Tilana-Mabece said it was common cause that the matter was opposed — and was similarly opposed at the time when it was initially removed from the roll.

“The process for setting an unopposed matter down ought to have been followed. Consequently, the applicant has failed to convince the court that she has met the threshold prescribed in rule 6(12). Therefore the application ought to be struck off the roll for lack of urgency.”

Lobishe was ordered to pay the costs of the court action, including the February 13 proceedings.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald

The Herald