Eastern Cape government grapples with R253m staff debt crisis

Nearly 88% of the R253m staff debt in the Eastern Cape government is tied to former employees.

This is money owed to the provincial government.

It ranges from salary overpayments, incorrect salary increases, state asset losses and fruitless expenditure.

This is according to a report on the province’s combined financial statements for the 2024/2025 financial year tabled in the legislature by chair of chairs Tony Duba during a plenary sitting last week.

Duba said staff debt in the province was currently at R253m.

This is historical debt, meaning it spans more than one financial year.

“This comprises incorrect salary upgrades, salary overpayments, salary tax debts, traffic fines, recovery of fruitless and wasteful expenditure [when officials do not arrive at booked accommodation], and loss of state assets such as cellphones and vehicles.

“About 88% of the staff debt relates to ex-employees who have left employment.

“This is a loss that the province could ill-afford, considering the current fiscal environment.

“The provincial treasury should report to the committee on its management of this,” Duba said.

Meanwhile, millions continue to flow to Fort Cox Agricultural College while an incomplete transfer process drags on between departments.

Duba said the department of rural development and agrarian reform transferred R66.04m as a subsidy to Fort Cox Agricultural College.

“The department continues to pay the transfers to Fort Cox College because the transfer process to the department of higher education has not yet been fully concluded between the two ministers.

“The provincial treasury and affected departments should follow up on this and submit a report by June 30 2026.”

According to the report, underspending on conditional grants had increased in the province for the year under review to R365.01m.

This had increased from R227.95m during the 2023/2024 financial year.

Duba said the main contributor to the underspending was the provincial roads maintenance grant, where underspending went up from R187.09m to R336.38m.

“The loss of funding to the province is unacceptable, and the provincial treasury should ensure that all departments complete plans at required times and non-adherence should be escalated as per the provincial accountability model for consequence management.”

According to Duba, accruals as at March 31 2025 sat at R3.42bn, which accounts for 3.4% of the provincial budget.

“The impact of accruals on budget performance remains a concern.

“Considering that the provincial treasury has stated that departments have to use the current year’s budget, even though this affects the credibility of the budget.

“The committee once more recommends that the provincial treasury, together with the office of the premier, work out an accruals management plan in the provincial administration with stipulated tolerance thresholds,” Duba said.

DA MPL Malcolm Figg said a central concern emerging from the combined financial statements was the growing impact of accruals on the budget’s credibility and sustainability.

“Many of our local municipalities are among those awaiting payments.

“The combined financial statements before this house tell the story of a system under severe pressure.

“Pressure is created when funds do not translate into infrastructure, when allocations do not produce delivery.

“If we are honest about the province’s fiscal condition, we must begin with institutional discipline.

“Staff debt has reached R253m.

“The overwhelming share linked to former employees, public money that has exited the system without recovery.

“This reflects weak exit controls, slow legal recovery processes and limited consequence management capacity where recovery systems fail, fiscal leakage normalises once that perception embeds itself, and compliance weakens across departments.

“The downstream effects are accruals and unpaid obligations.

“Departments carry forward invoices into the new financial years, funding yesterday’s commitments with today’s appropriations.

“The biggest risk of systemic accruals is that the cost of waiting to be paid gets priced into the system,” Figg said.

EFF MPL Sibongile Aloni said the combined financial statements revealed the province’s continued failure of accountability.

“This committee has admitted that staff debt and underspending on conditional grants are not isolated issues. They are symptoms of systemic governance failure.

“In the 2023/2024 financial year, the Eastern Cape recorded R467.7m in unauthorised expenditure, R2.7bn in irregular expenditure where procurement rules were broken and R148m in fruitless and wasteful spending that delivered no benefit.

“These are not minor administrative errors.

“They represent billions diverted from service delivery.

“Yet this report fails to reflect on where we were in the past financial year and where the corrective action has been taken.

“Instead, it focuses narrowly on smaller findings by avoiding the broader burden of the financial management, though available 2024/2025 audit outcomes suggest improved compliance and consolidated figures on irregular, unauthorised and wasteful expenditure.

“Without that transparency, we cannot properly assess a true state of the financial management in this province,” Aloni said.

Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said the R253m debt presented a significant recovery challenge.

“It is a loss the province cannot afford in the current fiscal environment.

“To address this challenge, the provincial treasury issued circular 3 and a provincial standard operating procedure on the management of debtors.

“The circular provides clear guidance to departments on timely identification of debt, initiation of recovery processes, legal enforcement to prevent the prescription of debt, and also calls on departments to submit monthly debt management reports to the provincial treasury.

“Currently, there has been a month-on-month reduction in new debt taken on from October to December 2025.

“There’s also been a steady increase in recoveries during the same period,” Mvoko said.

He said the combined financial statements reflected both progress and persistent structural challenges.

“The progress includes improvements in debt, management controls, enhanced grant implementation planning, ongoing intervention in high-risk departments and strength and consequence management mechanisms.

“At the same time, fiscal pressures remain severe, and these challenges include limited revenue growth, rising service delivery demands and legacy accrual pressures.”

