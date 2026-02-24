Azapo calls for Lobishe’s suspension over R25m transformer saga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Azapo’s Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral candidate for the 2026 local government elections, Chris Swepu, has called for the precautionary suspension of mayor Babalwa Lobishe following allegations that a municipal transformer was leased to a private company without council approval.

Swepu warned that, if proven true, the move would amount to a serious breach of governance procedures and a violation of laws governing public assets.

Lobishe is at the centre of a controversial move by the municipality to lease a R25m transformer to Coega Steels before seeking the council’s approval.

Parliament’s co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) portfolio committee chair Zweli Mkhize wrote to Lobishe, asking for a report on the transformer.

For weeks, allegations have been made on social media by former GOOD member Siyanda Mayana.

In January, Lobishe’s attorneys issued a letter of demand, calling for a public apology and removal of the social media posts.

In a statement, Swepu called on the ANC to consider implementing a temporary suspension of Lobishe while the matter was being investigated.

“A precautionary suspension is not a presumption of guilt,” he said.

“It is a responsible governance measure aimed at protecting the integrity of municipal processes and restoring public confidence.”

Swepu said municipal infrastructure and assets were held in trust for the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Any decision relating to their lease or disposal must strictly comply with council approval processes and applicable laws.

“Given the gravity of the allegations, and their potential implications for governance and public trust, the matter warrants urgent and independent scrutiny.”

Swepu emphasised that these concerns remained allegations at this stage and should be properly investigated by the relevant authorities.

However, in the interest of transparency, accountability and preserving the integrity of the mayor’s office, Azapo believed that a precautionary suspension would be an appropriate step, pending the outcome of an independent and transparent investigation.

He said adding to the seriousness of this matter were allegations that Lobishe received dubious money in her personal account, which she attributed to income from a small business sideline.

“Azapo remains committed to ethical leadership, due process and clean governance,” Swepu said.

“The organisation will continue to advocate for accountability, while respecting the principles of fairness and the presumption of innocence.”

Mayana had published posts alleging that several deposits — some amounting to hundreds of thousands of rand — had been made into Lobishe’s bank account in December.

He reported the allegations to the Humewood police station.

However, Lobishe rejected the accusations, saying she welcomed any lawful review of her accounts.

ANC regional secretary Siphiwo Tshaka did not respond to requests for comment.

Lobishe had not responded by the time of going to print.