Kariega could benefit from UAE housing donation

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality looks set to benefit from part of a donation of housing units originally earmarked for a development in Mthatha, intended to assist residents displaced by the catastrophic floods of 2024.

However, after the deal — funded by the United Arab Emirates — fell through, a new proposal has been brought before the metro to construct houses for flood victims in Kariega.

The units are made from a fast-curing aerated mortar, an alternative concrete technology developed by Gqeberha-based company Moladi Systems.

The development was tabled at a human settlements committee meeting on Tuesday.

According to Moladi Building Communities chief executive Hennie Botes, the donation was withdrawn from the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality due to approval delays.

“We were approached by the UAE ambassador [Mahash Saeed AlHameli], to cost for 400 units — a project valued at between R120m and R150m,” Botes said.

The structures, which allow for pipes, doors and windows to be inserted during construction, are erected using specialised mortar moulds and can be completed within a matter of days.

According to Botes, the structures were more cost-effective than the R90,000 temporary residential units (TRUs).

These units are also often rejected in parts of the metro due to their limited lifespan.

“The municipal council accepted our costing, after which we requested that land be provided free of charge, that no fees be levied for the submission of identical building plans, and that water and electricity be available on the sites,” Botes said.

“We waited seven months without receiving a response.

“[The ambassador] was disappointed because he expected more from the goodwill of the people of the UAE, so after he expressed that he wanted to stop, I proposed that we split it into two, because if you look, Kariega has not really been addressed.”

The bid is for the construction of 40m² housing units using Moladi system formwork panels.

Approval for the units was withdrawn from the council agenda in January following pre-caucus discussions, amid concerns that the matter had not first been tabled at the standing committee.

DA councillor Masixole Zinto questioned why the company did not approach prospective beneficiaries.

“The people affected were in private houses. If you are being sincere, why did you not approach them and tell them you can fix their houses?

“Why do you want the municipality to give you a greenfield project, because you want areas that were already serviced?” he questioned.

ANC councillor Nomxolisi Phezisa said public participation will be needed to ensure acceptance of the units.

“If there is an issue and the municipality cannot renovate it, it is demolished and redone. How will these units work?

“Where is the municipality needed.

“Are public participations needed because we know people need to understand the project and need to know it will not be the same as the municipal houses?” she said.

After the meeting, human settlements political head Thembinkosi Mafana said the houses would be for people who did not receive ratifications after the floods.

“We have a backlog of applications from ratifications for houses from those floods.

“These are for the people who could not benefit because the municipality had no money,” he said.

Wards 48 and 51 in Kariega were hit the hardest during the heavy rains that led to flooding in June and October 2024.

According to a memorandum by metro director for development and planning, Owethu Pantshwa, while houses affected by the storms were assessed by the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC), none were fixed.

“From a human settlements perspective, assistance was availed by the national department of human settlements in the form of temporary emergency accommodation for a period not exceeding one month.

“Bungalows or temporary relocation units were procured and built for the benefit of flood-affected families by the same national department.

“Furthermore to this was the appointment of the National Home Builders Registration Council, which conducted an assessment of some of the damaged homes and provided a report in this regard that merely served to advise homeowners on how they could go about fixing their houses.

“It is important to note that the NHBRC intervention did not come with resources to fix the actual houses,” it read.

The memo was attached to the report tabled at the committee.

The report presented to the committee is for an MOU to be signed with Moladi Building Communities, and the donation be declared to the National Treasury.

It will now head to the council for final approval.