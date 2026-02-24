Lobishe must take special leave, say some ANC members

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor and ANC regional chair Babalwa Lobishe is under fire — not from the opposition benches, but from within her own ranks — as some members of the party have recommended she take special leave over the R25m transformer saga.

It is understood that during an ANC regional working committee (RWC) meeting on Monday, some called for her to be placed on special leave pending the outcome of several investigations into her role in the leasing of a municipal transformer to a private company in 2025.

This comes as the Hawks visited City Hall on the same day to obtain statements from acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo and speaker Eugene Johnson on the leasing of the transformer.

The lease sparked outrage among councillors during an October council meeting when the proposal was brought to the meeting for rubber-stamping.

Former acting city manager Ted Pillay and Lobishe had already signed a memorandum with the company in September.

The transformer had already been delivered.

However, a legal opinion obtained by the municipality recommended that the decision be set aside as it contravened the Municipal Finance Management Act.

The regulations require a municipality to grant a right to use or control an asset worth more than R10m, and a public participation process must be done.

Monday’s RWC meeting, only the second since the ANC’s regional conference in November, where Lobishe secured a second term as chair, was described by those present as heated.

The RWC is a smaller, operational body elected by the regional executive committee (REC) to handle day-to-day management, implementation of policies and organisational work.

It consists of the top five of the REC, league representatives and at least a quarter of directly elected members.

Ngoqo confirmed the meeting with the Hawks about the transformer.

“The Hawks came to see the speaker and me,” he said.

“They wanted our statements and we submitted them.

“We leave the Hawks to continue with their investigation, and what happens next is a question for the Hawks.”

Johnson could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba declined to elaborate on their visit on Monday.

“Due to the sensitivity of the matter, we are not in a position to confirm or comment on the issues raised at this stage,” he said.

“We remain committed to transparency and will provide an update should developments arise that can be shared without compromising any process of investigation.”

The R25m transformer was procured to provide backup for the Swartkops and Greenbushes substations.

It was being used at another substation as part of an ongoing project.

However, on September 11, an agreement was signed to lease the unit to Coega IDZ-based Coega Steels at R250,000 a month for a year.

In October, GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon reported a case against Pillay at the Humewood police station for the unauthorised relocation of the transformer.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed they were also investigating a case of contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004, which was opened on October 29.

“The complainant alleged that the municipal transformer was given to either a private or juristic person for usage without adhering to proper procedures and processes,” she said.

“The matter is currently under investigation.”

A report tabled at the December 4 council meeting stated that had Pillay and former acting electricity and energy executive director Tholi Biyela remained in the municipality’s employ, both would have faced charges of serious financial misconduct and negligence.

Meanwhile, an ANC insider said some RWC members had proposed that Lobishe take special leave to address the allegations levelled against her.

“At the end of the day, this involves the ANC and from the outside it looks as if the ANC is not taking any action around these accusations against the chair.

“The suggestion was for her to go on special leave and come back after she’s faced everything, but she didn’t agree, and others in the committee didn’t agree because they said anyone can be accused and that an accusation doesn’t mean guilt.

“We’re taking this matter to the REC on Tuesday.”

The insider said some RWC members had urged her to take them into her confidence, as rumours and allegations continued to swirl, but no formal report was presented to the committee.

A second insider said the approaching ANC Eastern Cape conference had stirred tensions in the metro, with REC members aligning themselves with opposing factions.

Some, such as Lobishe, a known ally of provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane, are supporting his third term.

Another faction has rallied behind provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi who will contest against Mabuyane.

A third ANC insider confirmed talks of placing Lobishe on special leave.

“There was a debate during the meeting because there are still outstanding items the chair needs to finalise, and some felt that she should not lead or address meetings of the ANC.

“Those are valid points, but on step aside it’s still premature because the policy of the ANC is clear on when that should be invoked.

“The chair has not been indicted.

“For now, there’s merely an investigation and no pronouncement.”

Another insider said some within the RWC were jumping the gun in wanting the mayor to take special leave.

“The mayor confirmed to the meeting that there were processes that she had subjected herself to, such as appearing before the PIC [provincial integrity committee], which is an internal process of the ANC,” the insider said.

“For us, this is sub-judice.

“If you go to the policy of step aside, it talks about members being charged and, right now, we’re speaking of a mayor who’s not been charged and we don’t even have a report of the integrity committee.

“Some of us felt we’re jumping the gun.

“We all agreed that the law must take its course, and the mayor knows what is expected of her.

“We can’t take action on our members based on social media posts.”

Earlier in February, Lobishe was summoned to appear before the PIC after Ngcukayitobi wrote to her, demanding that she explain why the municipality had leased out the transformer.

ANC regional secretary Siphiwo Tshaka declined to comment, saying the party would convene an REC meeting later on Tuesday and a statement would be issued on its outcomes.

“I won’t confirm if that was part of our discussion or whether or not there were members who raised that point.”

Asked for comment on the calls by some within the ANC to be placed on special leave, Lobishe said: “Why should I entertain such stupidity?

“The doofus that was relaying this to you must complete the conversation with you in your little corner and stop sending me nonsense.”

Any decision by the REC to place Lobishe on special leave would serve as a recommendation to the provincial executive committee, which would then decide whether to uphold or reject it, based on the reasons provided.

On Monday, Azapo’s Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral candidate for the 2026 local government elections, Chris Swepu, called for a precautionary suspension, saying this was not a presumption of guilt.

On Azapo, Tshaka said it was expected for opposition parties to take jabs at the ANC.

“We are not even going to entertain it. We are not willing to invest our energy in Azapo.

“We know the mayor is dealing with this at the level of the law and government.

“As the ANC, we will stand in defence of the chair.”

