MK Party seeks to strip Batohi of pension

National Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 11, 2025 in Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The MK Party has launched an application to begin the process to strip former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Adv Shamila Batohi of her pension and other post-term gratuities and benefits, and ultimately reverse the decisions to fund her legal costs in the ongoing Nkabinde inquiry.

In court papers filed on Monday, the MK Party asked the court to direct President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a commission of inquiry to determine whether Batohi is guilty of misconduct.

The party is urging the court to also determine that, should any payment be made to Batohi, this should be made subject to her being compelled to hold sufficient security in respect of any amount paid.

In his affidavit to the Pretoria high court, the party’s acting parliamentary leader, Des van Rooyen, says the matter concerns the exercise of public power at the highest level of the national executive authority and the expenditure of public funds.

He argues any decision to authorise payment of financial benefits to Batohi would render the decision unlawful. He added that benefits to Batohi should be halted while the courts consider its application. Batohi was due to receive her pension in March.

