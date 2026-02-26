Nelson Mandela Bay CFO faces backlash over budget delay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s chief financial officer, Jackson Ngcelwane, was heavily criticised on Wednesday after the council was forced to postpone the adoption of the 2025/2026 adjustment budget.

The council is set to reconvene next week.

The postponement places the city in breach of the Municipal Finance Management Act, which stipulates that the adjustment budget must be tabled and adopted by the end of February.

Instead of debating the budget, councillors only noted it, citing the late circulation of the agenda.

Lunch was laid out for the afternoon meeting that adjourned in less than 30 minutes.

The adoption of the adjustment budget was the only item on the agenda.

The criticism of Ngcelwane was spearheaded by mayor Babalwa Lobishe, who argued that the budget should not be debated by council but merely noted because the agenda had been circulated late.

“Last year it was the same thing,” Lobishe said.

“Today we must rehash the same thing when a senior administrator is occupying the office.”

Last year, Lobishe vowed there would be consequences after the 2024/2025 adjustment budget meeting was postponed because councillors received documents late.

“The political aspiration we have with this budget is still upheld, but we are highly frustrated by inefficiencies led by the CFO,” Lobishe said.

“I am highly disturbed.

“I am coming to this council because it was the council that appointed the CFO.”

Council ultimately opted to postpone the sitting to Thursday next week after DA councillor Rano Kayser argued that councillors could not make meaningful inputs under the circumstances.

“We would like the CFO to make a presentation to the DA caucus so that when we come back next week, we can debate from an informed position,” Kayser said.

“We received this information very late. Now there will be a presentation, but we won’t be able to respond to it.”

ANC councillor Gama Maqula said Ngcelwane’s conduct should be formally debated by the full council, arguing that the matter warranted open scrutiny rather than being brushed aside.

“This is the third time now without a budget.

“Since his appointment, he always brought the budget late,” Maqula said.

“We need to discuss this as the council that appointed the CFO and decide.”

DA councillor Brandon Pegram called on Lobishe to table a report outlining what steps she had taken to address the repeated delays.

“Every year we sit with the same story — year in and year out. “It’s like a song on repeat, Highway to Hell,” Pegram said.

“What have you done about this, mayor?

“Nowhere in your address did you mention what you have been doing to address this ongoing tardiness.

“There is no consequence management, no respect for the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay, and no willingness to correct repeated mistakes.”

Ngcelwane declined to comment after the meeting.

Of the city’s R21.239bn adjustment budget, R19.124bn has been earmarked for operational costs, while R2.115bn is allocated to capital projects.

Lobishe’s report on the budget revealed that the city’s debt book had increased exponentially by R3.2bn to R21.8bn.

A significant contributor was the R1.8bn increase in water debt.

“This is because of the punitive water tariff charged due to the ... drought situation,” the report reads.

The revised budget also reflects that R241m in grant rollovers was not approved.

Meanwhile, significant reallocations have been made for projects to rehabilitate and refurbish the metro’s wastewater treatment works.

An amount of R20m has been allocated for the renewal of mechanical and electrical equipment.

A total of R18m will be spent on the Fishwater Flats treatment works, R2.2m on the Kevin Jones works and R1m each on the Driftsands and Cape Recife works.

The metro has come under increasing pressure to address failures at its Driftsands wastewater facility after a year marked by electrical breakdowns, theft, non-compliance with standards and escalating environmental damage.

The budget also shows that R15m will be cut from a R36m allocation earmarked for the renewal of bulk water pipelines and the augmentation of supply lines from ageing dams.