MPs demand O’Sullivan’s return to ad hoc committee after dramatic exit

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on February 10 2026.

Members of parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption and undue interference in the criminal justice system have agreed to recall forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan to the stand after he abruptly walked out of proceedings while giving evidence.

On Thursday O’Sullivan exited the hearing prematurely, citing a scheduled flight he needed to catch.

He had been appearing before the committee to conclude his testimony. His attendance followed a previous standoff in which he refused to appear in person, citing safety concerns, before relenting.

O’Sullivan’s appearance was marked by several heated exchanges with MPs, most notably with MK Party MP David Skosana, who accused the investigator of being a “spy, a conman, and a thief”.

The session took an unexpected turn during the final stages of the evidence leader’s questioning. As the leader began wrapping up, O’Sullivan started packing his bags and headed for the exit. The move sparked an immediate confrontation on the floor, with committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane announcing the committee would seek formal legal advice to determine the next steps.

Shortly after the incident, Lekganyane met with National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza. The speaker requested an urgent report detailing the day’s events, specifically the circumstances surrounding the witness’s unauthorised departure.

“On receipt and consideration of the report, the speaker will determine what action, if any, may be necessary in terms of the Powers and Privileges Act and the rules of the National Assembly to safeguard the integrity of parliament,” said parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

Lekganyane later returned to the committee to determine whether members wanted O’Sullivan to return and properly conclude his testimony.

ANC MP Xola Nqola said O’Sullivan must return to set a precedent.

“There is no doubt we want O’Sullivan back to complete his testimony,” Nqola said. “We must show parliament is not a shebeen. You cannot behave any way you want. We must ensure the dignity and decorum of parliament is not compromised by such conduct.”

Nqola suggested inviting him to return by next Tuesday, adding: “Failing which, we must subpoena him to appear.”

MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo agreed but raised concerns regarding O’Sullivan’s previous expenses.

“He must come back, but we are making a further submission because we’ve been told during his previous appearance he claimed a significant amount from parliament,” Nomvalo said. “He allegedly claimed R90,000 and stayed in a six-star hotel. No other witness has done that. That money should be withheld until he returns. The manner in which he left warrants a subpoena.”

EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys also insisted on his return, noting O’Sullivan was never formally excused. “He was in contempt of parliament because he walked out without being released,” she said.

DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard questioned the necessity of recalling him for a single question, while FF Plus MP Wouter Wessels warned the committee against being “petty”, suggesting he should only return if truly necessary for the investigation.

Patriotic Alliance MP Ashley Sauls argued bringing him back would signal the seriousness of the committee’s mandate.

“We must send a clear message that if you are in contempt of our processes, we will deal with you. We must not be emotional but focused on procedure.”

The committee reached a consensus to bring O’Sullivan back. While the EFF has called for his immediate arrest for contempt of parliament, it remains unclear if the committee will issue a formal summons or a standard invitation for his return.

