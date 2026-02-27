Ramaphosa moves Iran naval exercise probe from SANDF to his office

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Naval ships in False Bay ahead of the Exercise Will for Peace on January 9 2026. The drill was intended to deepen cooperation in support of peaceful maritime security initiatives. File photo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved the probe into army commanders who allowed Iran to participate in the Exercise Will for Peace naval exercise from the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) to his office.

The move by Ramaphosa was announced by his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Thursday, saying the step was taken to ensure the investigation remains independent.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa has appointed justice Bernard Ngoepe to chair the investigative panel which will include justice Kathleen Satchwell, justice Monica Leeuw and SA navy admiral Patrick Duze.

The investigation comes after army generals are believed to have ignored a direct instruction from their commander-in-chief Ramaphosa to block the participation of Iran in the naval exercise in South African waters earlier this year.

At the time Ramaphosa announced he had given the SANDF’s board of inquiry seven days to conclude its probe and hand a report to him.

More than a month later, there has been no movement from the SANDF’s side.

Ramaphosa decided the probe would be better placed in his office at the Union Buildings and not with the SANDF.

“The relocation of the inquiry from the ministry of defence and military veterans to the Presidency is to ensure an independent and timeous probe. The president is, in terms of the Constitution, commander-in-chief of the SANDF,” said Magwenya.

The Sunday Times reported navy chief vice-admiral Monde Lobese was likely to be the centre of the probe, with some ministers at the time claiming he acted against the interests of the country by ignoring a clear instruction from the president.

Iran’s participation in the naval exercise further strained tense diplomatic relations with US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Pretoria had been trying to avoid making moves that would further antagonise Washington as there were key trade talks underway, including the extension of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, which has since been extended for a year, and the trade and tariff negotiations minister Parks Tau was having with his US counterparts.

At the time defence minister Angie Motshekga confirmed the instruction by Ramaphosa for Iran to not participate in the exercise “was clearly communicated to all parties concerned and agreed on”.

Magwenya said the Ngoepe panel will look into how a clear instruction from the president was not actioned.

“The panel will investigate and make recommendations in relation to the circumstances surrounding the exercise, the factors that may have contributed to the failure to observe the president’s order, the person or persons responsible and the consequences to follow,” he said.

“The panel will have the power to summon any member of the defence force and/or public service it needs, and to request all documents, including classified documents, to fulfil its mandate.”

Ramaphosa has given the Ngoepe panel a month to complete its investigation and hand its report to him.

He said he could grant an extension if they give him a compelling reason.

The panel will do its work behind closed doors due to national security considerations, Magwenya said.

“President Ramaphosa may on the recommendations of the panel and the minister decide whether to publicise all or portions of the outcomes of the panel’s investigation.”

