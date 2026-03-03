Mabuyane warns Eastern Cape mayors: deliver or face voter backlash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC chairperson in the Eastern Cape Oscar Mabuyane has declared 2026 the decisive year to “fix” local government, warning that mayors who fail to translate national promises into working taps, repaired roads and real jobs will be judged harshly at the ballot box.

Addressing the provincial executive committee at Calata House in Qonce, party leaders made it clear that unity ahead of the provincial elective conference is non-negotiable, cautioning against factionalism, triumphalism and internal divisions that could weaken the movement before the 2026 local government elections.

Mabuyane said the declaration to fix local government is neither rhetorical nor symbolic but reflects a sober recognition that the credibility of the democratic state is most directly experienced at the local sphere of government.

“Certainly the responsibility resting upon our mayors and municipal leadership is clear. Their task is to echo the priorities articulated in both the state of the nation address and the state of the province address at the coalface of service delivery,” he said.

“This requires that these priorities be translated into practical programmes of development at the district and ward levels. It is here where roads must be maintained, water must flow reliably from taps, refuse must be collected and economic opportunities must begin to take shape within communities.

“It is also here that the people ultimately judge the credibility of the African National Congress as a governing movement.”

Mabuyane said the year of elections demands a united leadership collective at the political executive and administrative levels of governance.

“We cannot afford the luxury of divisions, political bickering or holier-than-thou personal cults and ideological attitudes. Such conduct weakens the organisation precisely at the moment when unity of purpose is required.”

Speaking on the upcoming ANC provincial conference, Mabuyane said if contestation is not managed with maturity and organisational discipline, it can easily give rise to tensions that undermine the cohesion of the movement.

Mabuyane is expected to contest a third term. However, he faces competition from provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, who is contesting the position of provincial chairperson.

“It is therefore necessary for us to approach the conference with political sobriety and revolutionary responsibility. Conferences come and pass. Leadership collectives rise and fall,” Mabuyane said.

“The provincial conference must lead the organisation in a spirit of unity, maturity, and collective responsibility. Those who may not emerge victorious in the democratic processes of the organisation must nevertheless remain respected and valued members of the leadership corps of the African National Congress.

“As we approach the provincial conference, we must therefore remind ourselves that leadership contests are inevitable in any democratic organisation.

“What must never be permitted is the erosion of unity once those contests have been concluded. When the conference doors finally close and delegates return to their branches and communities, there must remain only one African National Congress.”

