Politics

WATCH LIVE | Tebello Mosikili appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili will testify before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday.

The committee is investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

2

IN MY VIEW | Between taboo and truth: how we talk about suicide

3

Lack of pacesetters torpedoes Wildschutt’s dream of sub-27 10km in Gqeberha

4

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

5

West Indies have firepower to unsettle serene Proteas