More than 50 ActionSA members defect to DA

Former ActionSA members Sherwin Nel, left, and Luzuko Gedze, have joined the DA

A significant political shift unfolded in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday as prominent leaders and more than 50 members of ActionSA defected to the DA, dealing a blow to the party’s regional structures.

Among those crossing the floor were Sherwin Nel, former regional chair of ActionSA, and Luzuko Gedze, the party’s former provincial spokesperson.

They were joined by the former sub-regional chair and sub-regional secretary, along with dozens of other members.

Nel said the decision to leave was not taken lightly.

“Democratic processes are absent at ActionSA,” Nel claimed.

“We were intentional in finding suitable substitutes, and literally put up a chart with all the parties. We looked at their strengths and weaknesses.

“The process started with talks with Justin Oliphant who is a respected member of the DA.

“At the end of the day it became clear that out of all the parties, the DA ticked all the boxes.

“There are many challenges in the Bay. The city has gone to the pips under the current leadership.

“We believe the DA is the most diverse party as it proved to be at the recent elective conference.

“Therefore, we put our full weight behind Retief Odendaal to be the next mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.

“During his nine months as mayor a few years ago, we could see the difference in service delivery,” Nel said.

Gedze echoed his sentiments, expressing confidence in the DA’s ability to govern the metro effectively.

He criticised the role of smaller parties in coalition politics.

“They use their members just to get into council. This decision we made is about choosing the sharpest tool to lead the city forward and we believe there is no other party but the DA to do so.”

DA Eastern Cape provincial leader Andrew Whitfield welcomed the new members, emphasising the party’s internal democratic processes.

He said the party held regular elections and acknowledged that 2019 had been a challenging year for the DA.

“Members of the ACDP also joined us last year and it just goes to show that we are a party that delivers. We are not perfect, but we make things work.

“We believe in fairness and the new members will be given the space to express themselves. We are a party for all people of SA.”

Odendaal, the DA’s mayoral candidate in the metro, said the city could be turned around with decisive leadership.

“The only way is to bring professional civil servants into council and stop corruption. We must rid the city of this cancerous administration.

“I am not doing it because I want to be the mayor, I’m doing it for the people.

“I welcome the new members and wish you a wonderful time in the party.”

DA Eastern Cape chair Yusuf Cassim said residents had lost faith in the ANC and called for political consolidation.

“We don’t need a 10-party coalition. What we need is the voters to unite behind the DA.”

Horatio Hendricks, the DA’s constituency leader in Winterhoek, encouraged members of other parties to consider joining them.

“Members of other parties should feel free to join us. We are a party for everyone,” Hendricks said.

National ActionSA chair Michael Beaumont said: “We need not lament the departure of people who join another party they previously professed was against their values.

“We wish them well and amuse ourselves at the DA’s obsession with ActionSA.”

