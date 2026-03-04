Politics

WATCH LIVE | MP Fadiel Adams appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

MP Fadiel Adams, leader of the National Coloured Congress, will testify before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Wednesday.

The committee is investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

2

Why South Africans are trading old travel trends to be whisked away at wine estates

3

IN MY VIEW | Between taboo and truth: how we talk about suicide

4

Lack of pacesetters torpedoes Wildschutt’s dream of sub-27 10km in Gqeberha

5

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay