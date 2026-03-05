Knysna sports field delays spark funding and payment issues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The contract with Kgosihadi Consulting was cancelled after multiple issues, including the company failing to attend to the site for months, instead providing repeated excuses. Stock photo.

For nearly six months, the Knysna municipality continued paying contractor Mosa Lesareng Trading and Projects, which was awarded an R8.7m tender, for the Bongani phase 2 sports field upgrade, despite no work being completed on site.

This was revealed during an infrastructure committee meeting on Tuesday, where senior project manager Mpumelelo Nzuzo said the termination of the consulting firm’s contract had contributed to delays in the project.

Nzuzo said the contract with Kgosihadi Consulting was cancelled after multiple issues, including the company failing to attend to the site for months, instead providing repeated excuses.



“We identified shortcomings in the consulting company’s ability to manage the project and reported them. On February 20 2025 their contract ended. We recommended against extending it, but the decision was made to extend the contract from May to October 2025.”

The project initially carried a tender value of R12.7m. However, on September 21 2022, officials from the national department of sport, arts and culture (DSAC) and the Eastern Cape department of sport, recreation and arts (DSRC) visited the Bongani sports field site. They determined that it did not meet the minimum standards for the proposed sporting facilities.

We need to know the next step for the project. [ANC] councillor Mboneli Khumelwana will be remembered as a councillor who did not complete the stadium. He needs to find out what the next move is — Neil Louw, EFF councillor

Officials reportedly indicated a preference to fund the Damsebos sports field instead, which they considered more suitable for the planned scope of work.

Following this assessment, a new technical report reduced the project’s scope, with the DSAC agreeing to fund the pitch only as a practice facility. As a result, the overall upgrade cost was reduced.

Initially Element Consulting (Pty) Ltd was awarded a R1.2m tender. However, its contract was terminated after the commercial liquidation and insolvency of Commercial Translation Limited.

The stadium construction tender was later awarded to Mosa Lesareng Trading and Projects for R8.7m.

Nzuzo told the committee that since the consulting contract was terminated in October, the construction company had continued receiving monthly payments despite no work being completed, as on-site consultation was required for progress.

He said all work would temporarily stop until Element Consulting was reappointed to prevent further expenditure.

During the meeting, EFF councillor Neil Louw questioned the project’s future.

“We need to know the next step for the project. [ANC] councillor Mboneli Khumelwana will be remembered as a councillor who did not complete the stadium. He needs to find out what the next move is,” Louw said.

The stadium is meant to uplift the community, empower youth to polish their skills and serve as a playground for kids. We are afraid this delay may be permanent — Construction worker

Nzuzo responded that the municipality was in the process of reappointing Element Consulting, but this would only commence once the 2025/26 Medium-Term Revenue and Expenditure Framework (MTREF) budget takes effect.

Meanwhile, a construction worker who asked not to be named said they were affected by the delays.

“We are not paid on time, we skip months without getting an income and the community is furious. The stadium is a development that has been in the works for more than 10 years,” he said.

“Previously, we had overseas donors contribute to this development, but nothing has materialised.

“The stadium is meant to uplift the community, empower youth to polish their skills and serve as a playground for kids. We are afraid this delay may be permanent.”

Osborbene Matimu, from Kgosihadi Consulting, said the firm had not been involved in the project since July 2025. “We have not been part of the project since July 2025 and therefore we cannot comment on the allegations levelled against us,” he said.

Mosa Lesareng Trading and Projects did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

