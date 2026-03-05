Tributes pour in for COPE president Mosiuoa Lekota

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Struggle veteran and former defence minister Mosiuoa Lekota has been remembered as a fearless revolutionary who stood firm on principle — even when it meant standing alone.

Tributes poured in for the former ANC national chair, who later co-founded the Congress of the People (COPE) after a dramatic split from the ANC.

Lekota died early on Wednesday aged 77.

Comrades such as SA’s former ambassador to Japan, Smuts Ngonyama, described him as a tough negotiator, an unshakeable ideologue and a man who sacrificed deeply for the cause of freedom.

“We exchanged a number of strategies, detours, in the process of struggle that were supposed to be taken,” Ngonyama said.

“The curves of the struggle that had to be negotiated and Terror would stand firm at times in saying no, we must not take this direction, let’s take this one; we must not take this ideological position and finally, if you engage with him quite strongly, he would definitely move and shift but not easily.”

Ngonyama reflected on Lekota’s political journey, from his time as a strategist of the United Democratic Front to serving as minister of defence in a democratic SA, saying he played a decisive role during some of the country’s most turbulent times.

“We stood toe-to-toe and we took a decision collectively to leave the ANC and open up a new organisation, COPE,” Ngonyama said.

“All of us agreed that he must be the leader of the organisation.

“From being the minister of defence, a former national chair of the ANC, as well as national organiser of the ANC at some point, he became a well-known UDF strategist, spokesperson and publicity secretary.

“He was very strong in many facets and phases of our revolution.

“He was not a saint, but he was faithful and dedicated to the cause of the struggle.

“I would like to say farewell and to his family, I would like to say thank you so much, that you gave us Terror, and to his children who sacrificed so much and suffered so much because their father was full-time in the struggle for liberation.”

Struggle stalwart and Nelson Mandela Bay political head Khusta Jack said Lekota would be missed by those he inspired with his principles, bravery and steadfastness.

“Terror exhibited stubbornness and that was what was needed at the time if you were to conduct a successful struggle as we did,” Jack said.

“Coming out of Robben Island without even a break, step into the formation of the UDF and then from there, after launching the UDF and inspiring millions of people, he was charged at the Delmas treason trial.

“He never bowed down; he stood his ground and paid dearly for that and was sentenced to many years in prison. When he came back, he never changed his views.

“When the ANC was changing its direction at the Polokwane conference, he stood up, never yielded and never bowed down to the crowd and today he has been vindicated.”

Former Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga, who served as the COPE Youth League president under Lekota, said the city was the largest voting block of COPE.

“Terror was the first person to give me an opportunity that I was not given by anyone else, including the ANC, to serve as a member of parliament as he became the leader of COPE,” Bhanga said.

“What inspires me was that he was one of the boldest individuals, who could see from Polokwane that the ANC had been captured by a criminal structure that wanted to use the ANC to amass wealth and steal from the public purse. Truly, we’ve been vindicated.

“The Polokwane conference stole the ANC from its own people.

“It’s only now that the ANC is a stolen vehicle, led by people who don’t understand it, who don’t understand what Terror Lekota stood for.

“Terror was one of the boldest individuals who left the ANC with a sore heart and was a trailblazer for people to understand that you can leave the ANC and continue to stand for what you believe in.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended a message of condolence to Lekota‘s family.

In his tribute, Ramaphosa hailed Lekota as a patriot with intellect and a personable nature who fought for an inclusive, non-racial SA.

COPE co-founder Mbhazima Shilowa said this was a difficult moment for the Lekota family and the party.

“The family has requested privacy during this difficult time. We should give them space to grieve. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Lekota spent eight years on Robben Island.

On his release in 1982, he returned to his life of activism and became a leading figure in the UDF, a non-racial mass movement of more than 400 grassroots organisations established in 1983 to oppose the National Party government’s creation of the tricameral parliament, which purported to be racially inclusive.

He served as the first premier in the Free State from 1994 to 1996 before becoming the first chair of the National Council of Provinces from 1997 to 1999.

He founded COPE in 2008 after the ANC’s watershed Polokwane conference which saw the recall of former president Thabo Mbeki. - Additional reporting by TimesLIVE