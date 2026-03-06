Grant and revenue failures force Bay budget reshuffle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has described the 2025/2026 adjustment budget as a realisation of her administration’s aspirations

The withdrawal of unspent grant funding and failure to meet revenue collection targets have left a huge hole in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s coffers, forcing a massive rejig of its 2025/2026 adjustment budget, with several long-planned projects kicked down the road.

However, more money will go to refurbishing and upgrading critical infrastructure after the adoption of the revised budget on Thursday.

The city’s adjustment budget reflects the R240.6m in grants that had to be returned to the National Treasury.

During a heated council meeting, councillors slammed new ward-based allocations as lopsided, with one ward receiving R660,000 and another getting R45m.

Of the city’s R21.239bn adjustment budget, R19.124bn has been earmarked for operational expenditure, and R2.115bn will go towards capital projects.

Councillors argued that the budget failed to address the metro’s most pressing challenges, including crumbling water infrastructure and mounting losses at the electricity directorate.

In her opening address, mayor Babalwa Lobishe called the budget a realisation of her administration’s aspirations.

“It prioritises sanitation capex projects,” she said.

“It addresses some of the challenges associated with electricity projects.”

A total of R679.6m has been set aside in the adjustment budget for the refurbishment and upgrading of critical infrastructure.

Of this amount, R482.4m will go towards water-related infrastructure upgrades, an increase of R25.9m on the original allocation of R456.5m.

Grants lost include rejected rollover applications for the urban settlements development grant (USDG), informal settlements upgrading partnership grant (ISUPG), regional bulk infrastructure grant, energy efficiency and demand-side management grant and public transport network grant.

They were deducted from the city’s equitable share in December.

The metro has since also lost the neighbourhood development partnership grant, infrastructure skills development grant, energy and efficiency and demand management grant and project preparation grant.

DA councillor Brendon Pegram said the adjustment budget failed to address the metro’s most pressing challenges.

“The adjustment budget hasn’t really dealt with our electricity crisis, which is bankrupting our city.

“In the adjustment budget, for the re-tarring of roads, we were given R24.5m.

“Just for those who are interested, we have approximately 2,000km of tarred roads in the metro.

“This allocation will only resurface 5km of road. We are on a one-way road to disaster,” he said.

Pegram also criticised the municipality, saying lights in DA wards were not being fixed.

He said the electricity directorate told the party that 53% of streetlights were non-functional.

“We have 40,000 streetlights in the metro, and 53% of that is 21,200 streetlights.

“Despite this staggering backlog, 2,000 bulbs have been ordered and 3,000 LED lights. What street do you guys want to fix?”

Pegram said the integrated development plan (IDP) was meant to guide the budget, not the other way around.

“The IDP is supposed to inform the budget, not the other way around,” he said.

“What happens to the inputs our residents give at these meetings? Are those inputs just a tick-box exercise?”

The biggest winner of the reallocations was Ward 41, with a R45m budget increase, from R113m to R158m.

Some of the money will go to new roads in Joe Slovo, with the allocation increased from R17m to R34m.

The ISUP grant allocation was also increased from R17m to R35m for projects in Khayamnandi, in Ward 41.

Ward 5 was handed the biggest reduction, from R17m to just R610,000.

A total of R840,000 meant for the St George’s Park swimming pool was also removed from a R900,000 budget, and R15.7m was taken away from the Main Library in Govan Mbeki Avenue.

Chief financial officer Jackson Ngcelwane said the adjustment to the library budget followed a request by the sport, recreation, arts and culture directorate for funds to be shifted to prepare municipal swimming pools for an international event in November.

“The R13.9m project at the main library is being delayed to the next financial year,” he said.

Ngcelwane acknowledged that the metro’s ballooning debt continued to strain the budget.

“The area of debt is a situation we keep talking about because it impacts our sources of revenue,” he said.

Lobishe’s report on the budget revealed that the metro’s debt book had grown by R3.2bn to R21.8bn, with a R1.8bn increase in water debt cited as a major contributor.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom criticised the adjustment budget, saying it did not serve residents but relied on “financial tricks”.

He challenged Ngcelwane’s claim that the budget would produce a R12.8m surplus, arguing that the metro’s revenue collection rate had been well below the 75% target for the first six months of the financial year.

The collection rate fluctuates throughout the year.

Revenue collection stood at 72% in December, 69% in November, 70.7% in October, 66% in September and 64% in August.

“We are now reducing the debt impairment [write-offs for residents],” Grootboom said.

“How do you reduce the debt impairment if you know your collection rate has been weak?”

The projected impairment rate at the start of the financial year was R1.9bn, but it has been reduced to R1.8bn in the adjustment budget.

“Why do I say it’s a deficit? Because at the end of the 2025 financial year, we had a R1bn deficit, yet you did the same thing in the adjustment budget, telling us we had a surplus,” he said.

Budget and treasury political head Khanya Ngqisha disputed claims that the adjustment budget amounted to a deficit but acknowledged that financial losses had played a significant role in reducing allocations.

“The December 2025 cash payment was reduced by [millions of rand], thereby impacting the municipality’s revenue sources aimed at funding service delivery,” he said.

Ngqisha said the adjustment budget was also affected by unfunded mandates, including services that municipalities were not legally required to finance.

“Adding to the challenges, this adjustment budget has been faced with unfunded mandates, such as library services, among other things, which by law are not supposed to be the financial burden of the ratepayers of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality,” he said.

Funding for libraries was reduced by R23m.

Despite these challenges, Ngqisha said the budget still contained positive elements.

“In this adjustment budget, an amount of over R100m has been specifically allocated to deal with blocked sewer systems and water pipes in our communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, some of the areas hardest hit by the adjustments are Jachtvlakte, Bethelsdorp, Walmer Airport Alley and Khayamnandi, where R48m was cut from the USDG and ISUP allocations.

The funding had been earmarked for roadworks, sewer and water reticulation, and stormwater infrastructure.

Significant reallocations have been made to support the rehabilitation and refurbishment of wastewater treatment works, with R20m allocated for mechanical and electrical equipment.

An additional R35m has been redirected to recapitalise the metro’s refuse compactor fleet.

A R3m budget for the rehabilitation and upgrading of municipal halls and buildings has been reduced by R550,000.

Some of the affected projects include the removal of asbestos roofing at the Van Stadens Nature Reserve, the purchase of guardrails for cemeteries, and the installation of new carports at the Swartkops Tiger Bay depot.

The municipality has also withdrawn R5.2m earmarked for the Langa Memorial in Langa township, Kariega.

Ngcelwane said the funds were being reclaimed to refund money diverted to the memorial in 2025.

However, Uitenhage Massacre Foundation chair and survivor Nicholas Malgas criticised the move.

“The upgrades last year — windows and pavements — only happened because we nagged and they didn’t want to be embarrassed.

“That place went to rack and ruin because there was no security, and now our plea to turn the park into a precinct will again fall on deaf ears.”