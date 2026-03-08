Metro thirsty for permanent staff as water woes deepen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe with water and sanitation senior director Barry Martin and Cogta-deployed engineer Mavela Dlamini during a visit to the Nooitgedacht water treatment works on Friday

Nelson Mandela Bay has still not managed to hire a permanent boss in the infrastructure and engineering department as the city grapples with an impending water crisis.

Infrastructure and engineering acting executive director Joseph Tsatsire is just one of several senior managers yet to be permanently appointed.

The municipality is battling with a vacancy predicament as it faces infrastructure-related challenges, with key positions yet to be occupied by permanent staff to take hold of administrative procedures and execute vital projects.

The return of drought conditions again exposed the fragility of the Bay’s water system as dam levels continued to fall.

Large parts of the western suburbs recently endured nearly two weeks without water.

Tsatsire’s appointment as the head of the directorate — a post that has stood vacant for nearly four years — was blocked by the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), which warned it did not comply with the letter of the law.

In a missive to the municipality in February, MEC Zolile Williams said the appointment contravened the Local Government Regulations Act because candidates had not been interviewed on time.

Section 13(2) of the regulations requires that the shortlisting of candidates for senior director posts be completed within 30 days from the closing date.

Though applications for the executive director position closed on August 30 2024, the shortlisting at the municipality was only compiled on May 9 2025.

Council subsequently moved to appoint Tsatsire as executive director (ED) in December when the report on the post was finally tabled — a further seven months later.

The position is just one of 469 unfilled posts in the directorate, which translates to a 42% vacancy rate.

Its bulk water management sub-directorate has 22 funded posts, while at the water distribution department, 44 posts are also empty.

According to a report to be tabled at an infrastructure and engineering committee meeting this week, the water management and bulk supply sub-directorate has three plant operator vacancies, two for pipeline inspectors as well as others for engineering technologist posts which are either waiting for interviews to commence or shortlisting to be conducted since being sent to HR in 2025.

A pipeline inspector position at the water distribution sub-directorate was sent to HR in 2024 but has not been advertised.

A professional engineer post at the planning and research sub-directorate, open since June 2025, has to be readvertised.

On Friday, the political head for the directorate, Buyelwa Mafaya, said the vacancies were crippling the department.

“It’s why we made the report a standing item to make sure the HR practitioner reports on every sitting because it’s unacceptable that we have this many vacancies while we cannot get services to people,” she said.

The unfilled positions have been a standing item on the committee for months.

Williams said the timing was not the only problem with Tsatsire’s appointment, pointing out that the regulations were explicit that municipalities had to recommend at least three suitable candidates for consideration.

“In this case, the municipality only recommended one candidate, with no explanation,” the letter says.

“The recruitment panel recommended three candidates they considered suitable for the position.

“The recruitment report does not go further to clarify why they only sent one candidate for competency assessment, thereby deviating from the provisions of the instructive regulations.”

The February 4 letter forms part of a confidential report that was due to be tabled before council last week, recommending that the post be reopened.

On Friday, mayor Babalwa Lobishe said the matter could not be discussed at the meeting because councillors had not received their agendas on time.

“We are planning to call a special council meeting,” she said.

“It was on the table [on Thursday] but we could not proceed with it as parties were claiming that the agendas did not arrive on time.”

The same council meeting was meant to ratify the acting executive directors for six departments.

There have also been no permanent executive directors for safety and security, electricity and energy, and sport recreation, arts and culture, since 2022.

The economic development, tourism and agriculture position has been vacant since 2023 and the director for public health left in July 2025.

Lobishe said the municipality would now try to fast-track the appointment process.

It would be the third time the infrastructure and engineering position would be readvertised.

“We were looking at all means possible to shorten the period,” she said.

“Each and every position must be concurred by the MEC, so his recommendation was that we took long.

“We wrote again to explain how critical the position is.

“He said no, and that we must follow the regulations.”

After Williams initially said via WhatsApp that he believed he had given a concurrence for the appointment months ago, his spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant, on Saturday suggested that there might have been manipulation of the appointment.

“Cogta only concurs or not at the end of the recruitment process,” he said.

“As you can see in this letter, the MEC declines the appointment for lack of compliance with the regulations of 2014 for the appointment of senior managers in municipalities.

“In this case, one can deduce that the recruitment process was predetermined and manipulated to favour Tsatsire for reasons only known by the panel ...

“So, in this case, it is the municipality that delays the recruitment of the ED for infrastructure and engineering by bypassing regulations.”

He said Cogta was already providing Section 154 support to the municipality through the deployment of various personnel to address skills shortages.

“Usually, Cogta sends one senior director to the municipality to form part of the recruitment panel and by extension such a process constitutes monitoring,” he said.

“[Cogta] has a team of officials deployed to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality in addition to the team from the national office in Pretoria who were deployed by deputy minister Dr Namane Dickson Masemola in line with a Section 154 intervention of the constitution.

“The teams continuously report to the MEC about the strides they are making on a monthly basis.”

At the time of publishing, corporate services executive director Nosipho Xhego had not replied as to what had caused the delay in the appointment.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya, however, said administrative matters relating to appointments and governance processes were managed through established legislative and institutional frameworks, which they were committed to upholding.

“Where any administrative issues arise, they are addressed through the appropriate internal processes to ensure compliance, transparency and accountability,” he said.

“The municipality remains focused on maintaining sound governance and continuing to serve the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay with professionalism.”

DA MPL Retief Odendaal wrote to Williams, urging him to contact acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo to ensure there was no misunderstanding regarding the need for a concurrence which might result in an unnecessary delay.

Contacted on Saturday, Odendaal said the mayor had to ultimately take responsibility as she oversaw the process of hiring executive directors.

“She seemingly does not realise that she is collapsing the administration,” he said.

“Nelson Mandela Bay is in a state of administrative paralysis.

“At least six of the executive positions have been vacant for two years and this has had a disastrous impact on service delivery.

“The position of infrastructure and engineering ED is one of the most crucial to be filled because we are facing another water crisis in the city.

“It’s unfortunate that another appointment has been bungled.”

His comments come after the mayor went on an oversight visit to the Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works on Friday, where blockages at the plant had resulted in intermittent water supply to the metro’s western areas for about two weeks.

It affected areas including Kabega Park, Parsonsvlei, Rowallan Park, Hunters Retreat, Parsons Ridge, Bridgemeade, Francis Evatt Park, Hunters Close, Baywest, Sherwood, Lorraine, Ben Kamma, Beverley Grove, Theesecombe, Kabega Park, Linton Grange, Framesby, Malabar, Sunridge Park, Westering, Cotswold and Fernglen.

Lobishe was accompanied by Cogta-deployed engineer Mavela Dlamini.

Water and sanitation senior director Barry Martin said the pump failure was the result of a perfect storm caused by an unreliable electricity supply and excessive sludge flowing from the catchment areas of the Darlington Dam that led to blockages in the filtration system.

“Normal, if I can call it dirtiness of the untreated water, is in the figure of 100 to 200, what they call NTUs,” Martin said.

“When this water came in from Darlington Dam, it came at over 400 NTUs.

“And this caused what we call the sedimentation tanks to get clogged up, reducing their efficiency.”

He said the plant had also been hit by dips in the electricity supply, which resulted in a fuse burning out on the low-lift pumping scheme.

“We had electrical outages — what we call electrical dips — where the power surges on and off,“ he said.

“That caused one of our fuses to burn on our low-lift scheme.

“And that has reduced our pumping capacity from three pumps to two pumps.

“That means we can only pump about 93 megalitres per day at the moment.”

Lobishe said they were putting measures in place to mitigate against the risks on the Eskom-managed supply.

The Bay is again edging towards a water shortage, with the metro’s combined usable dam levels slipping to 92,375 megalitres (ML), or 32.81%, according to the municipal website as of Wednesday.

Vandalism and ageing infrastructure contributed to water losses of up to 52.74% in the 2024/2025 financial year.

Meanwhile, daily water usage far exceeds its target of 280ML, instead averaging 384ML a day.

