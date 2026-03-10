ANC probes alleged ID misuse in Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC in the Eastern Cape is investigating apparent efforts to influence the outcome of branch general meetings.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape is investigating alleged manipulation of internal processes after videos surfaced purportedly showing members using the identity documents of absent individuals to influence the outcome of branch general meetings.

A video appears to show an ANC member in a car with his cellphone on loudspeaker, apparently speaking with a senior ANC member in the province, discussing plans to challenge the Alfred Nzo regional conference results in court and overturn the July gathering.

At the conference, Tsileng Sobuthongo was elected regional chair. Polelo Mohale was elected regional secretary.

Another video shows Dr Beyers Naude Ward 5 branch secretary Xolile Galada filming a person with multiple ID documents for individuals who were not present at a BGM at Spandau Secondary School in the Sarah Baartman region.

A third incident reportedly occurred in Ward 8, Ngquza Hill, where a video circulating on social media shows individuals handling multiple identity documents.

In the footage, some faces are clearly visible, and the video is being widely shared as evidence of the alleged misconduct.

On Wednesday, Galada said he would report the matter to the police.

“I’m a lobbyist in another slate, and we are checking that guidelines are being followed when these processes of the ANC unfold,” Galada said.

“Guidelines state that whenever a branch meeting or a pre-biennial branch general meeting is held, verification must be conducted using a scanner issued by the ANC’s national office.

“This scanner is looking at the people who are legit to sit in that particular branch, the right people and genuine members of that particular branch.

“What I captured was [alleged] fraudulent processes. We need to stop old habits.

“The ANC’s renewal is not lip service but genuine.”

The ANC in the province is expected to convene its 10th elective conference between March 27 and March 30.

Provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane is contesting a third term.

He will face former allies from the Thina Bantu (We, the People) slate, led by provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, who is contesting the chair.

Mabuyane’s slate is called Thina Masebe (We, the branches).

ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina confirmed seeing the videos circulating on social media.

“We will obviously have to look closely into it through our structures and we will have to test its authenticity, and obviously, we will have to act in accordance with the established rules,” Zicina said.

“In the context of the conversation [we heard in the video], it seems as if there is an attempt to plot, to disrupt an official meeting of the ANC from taking place through the use of the courts, and also to basically utilise systems and weaknesses in our organisation to prohibit the conference of the province from sitting.

“It also appears that there is a plot to challenge the outcome of the regional conference of Alfred Nzo through unofficial and nefarious means.

“It also appears to be a plot to utilise an innocent individual, also even an instruction to take an identity document of an unidentified individual, which must be used in the quest for the legal battle to basically disrupt or prohibit the ANC from proceeding with its programmes.”

In one video, a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle is seen and heard speaking on his cellphone with someone who is suspected to be a member of the ANC provincial executive committee.

During the conversation, the PEC member instructs the driver to find an ID of a branch member to start a legal process to nullify the Alfred Nzo conference.

The person on the phone says this would help delay and postpone the provincial conference.

On Tuesday, Mohale said the region had followed an extensive and transparent process ahead of the July gathering.

He said the circulating videos were concerning.

However, he maintained that they did not affect the conference’s legitimacy.

“The conference had to be postponed several times to allow appeals to be dealt with so that no-one could say they were denied an opportunity to raise their concerns.”

According to Mohale, conference preparations were repeatedly delayed by appeals, forcing organisers to extend the programme to resolve all disputes.

“You can’t have PEC members saying things like that. It is frightening.

“If I had received it first, I probably wouldn’t have shared it because of the content.

“It suggests that money might be used by someone to fight the ANC.”

Of Alfred Nzo’s 106 branches, Mohale said in the lead-up to the July conference, they received 68 appeals.

He also raised concerns about the lengths to which some ANC members would go to retain power, saying the videos suggested attempts to mobilise resources to challenge the party internally.

Mohale said since convening branch general meetings for the provincial conference, 89 branches had successfully convened and of those, 88 had endorsed Mabuyane to serve a third time and only one branch had nominated Ngcukayitobi.

He said four appeals had been lodged.

Mohale said the regional executive committee would decide how to respond to the circulating video and whether to escalate it to provincial and national ANC structures.