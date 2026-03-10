Bay councillor accused of assaulting mother of his child

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The mother of the child at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday

A councillor appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly slapping the mother of his child.

The alleged incident took place in Kwazakhele on Friday.

The man was arrested on Sunday and spent the night behind bars before making a brief court appearance on Monday.

He emerged from the holding cells looking sullen, wearing a grey sweater, before being released on R1,000 bail.

A restraining order has also been granted against the ANC councillor.

The case has been referred to the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

He has been ordered to appear in court on May 6 to enter his plea.

He has been charged with common assault.

Under law, the accused in a child maintenance case cannot be named in the media if doing so could identify the child or other protected parties, unless a court grants permission.

The charge sheet alleges: “The accused did unlawfully and intentionally assault the 40-year-old female by slapping and pushing her.”

Magistrate Lindsay de Vos cautioned the accused that any further contact with the woman regarding the child must be done through their attorneys.

“This court finds it in the interest of justice that you be granted bail,“ she said.

“You are, however, warned as per the conditions of your release to have no contact with the plaintiff and not to engage in any abuse towards her, including verbal abuse.

“Regarding the matter of your child, you are instructed to only communicate through your attorneys.”

Speaking after the court proceedings, the mother said the altercation came after the accused tried to return the child to her at her home on Friday.

“I left the child with him at the family court, where we have been for the past three years because he is not interested in being a father,” she said.

According to the woman, she has been trying to get full custody of the child as she allegedly received no support from him.

“He was forced even by the court to pay R1,000 maintenance,” she said.

“He does not know the child and has never supported me in any way.

“I’ve called repeatedly asking for help with many things and he has done nothing.”

She said she had left the child with him at the court on Friday.

“He had been using tactics to delay for three years, changing lawyers so that the matter got postponed repeatedly,” she claimed.

“I told the court he should keep the child until he is ready to be co-operative so that this can finally be resolved ...”

The assault allegedly happened when he later returned the child to the woman’s house in Kwazakhele.

She said she was disappointed that he had been granted bail.

“I do not think that was justice,” she said.

“He can now get on a high horse and tell the court he has a job and other dependants, and my security should be disregarded because I am unemployed.”

In a statement sent out later on Monday, the councillor confirmed that the altercation had followed a disagreement at the family court.

“I have opposed the application that seeks to terminate my parental rights because I believe it is important for the child to maintain a relationship with both parents,” he said.

“It is important to state that the child has always been supported and financially maintained by me.

“The difficulties in this matter relate to personal disagreements between the parents and not to the wellbeing or support of the child.

“Because the matter is currently before the courts, and out of respect for the dignity and privacy of the child involved, I will not be engaging in detailed public commentary at this stage.

“I respect the legal process and will fully co-operate with the courts so that the matter can be addressed properly.”

During proceedings, the state requested bail of R2,000.

However, he said he could not afford that as he had family responsibilities.

ANC regional secretary Siphiwo Tshaka said he had received a letter from the councillor.

“We have agreed to meet physically tomorrow at 10am. After that, I’ll be able to issue a statement.”