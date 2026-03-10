Concerns raised over funds for Ebubeleni fest, U’hage picnic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nelson Mandela Bay council has authorised the payment of R5.2m for the 2025 Ebubeleni Music Festival and Uitenhage Picnic — a decision some councillors say is unlawful and could leave officials accountable for irregular expenditure.

The funding could add to the metro’s mounting irregular and wasteful expenditure, which the National Treasury has repeatedly flagged, threatening to withhold grants if the trend continues.

Officials were alerted in August 2025 that Circular 131 required municipalities to treat such events as paid-for services rather than donations.

This means the city must invite open bids from organisers rather than directly funding them.

Other councillors have argued, however, that the events are protected intellectual property and cannot be put out to tender without risking manipulation.

The Ebubeleni Music Festival and Uitenhage Picnic are popular on the festive calendar, with the metro advertising them early every year.

However, the circular makes clear that municipalities cannot classify funds for such events as donations, since the city receives value in return.

Instead, the metro must issue requests for proposals (RFPs) and invite open bids from event organisers seeking municipal funding.

The directive also affects the metro’s agreements for other major events and organisations.

The council approved the R5.2m funding for the events last week during a closed-door session.

They had already gone through the committee openly before.

On December 5, the council deferred a report on the sponsorships before going into recess.

A legal opinion from Rushmere Noach Inc, sent on December 17 to the metro’s head of legal services, Nobuntu Mpongwana, confirmed that only the council could authorise the expenditure.

The opinion was sought to determine whether a mayoral resolution could be used to fund the events, but it rejected that approach.

A second legal opinion that was sought on how the circular affects events has not yet been finalised.

The events were then later approved in a memo signed by mayor Babalwa Lobishe and acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo.

This memo was circulated to all parties on December 21 but was signed only by representatives of the ANC, UDM, FF+, EFF, AIC, NA, PAC and DOP.

This came despite a warning in the memo from chief financial officer Jackson Ngcelwane that service-level agreements needed to be prepared within days or alternative arrangements had to be made to support the events.

Opposition parties warned during last week’s council meeting that the funding did not comply with the circular.

Council approved R4.1m to fund the Ebubeleni Festival and authorised Ngoqo to enter into a service-level agreement with the festival organisers, Mahambehlala Communications CC.

It also approved R1.1m for the Uitenhage Picnic Festival, with Ngoqo mandated to conclude a formal agreement with franchise owners Emayuyu Home Brewed.

No money has been paid to the service providers.

Ebubeleni festival owner Marc Mahambehlala referred questions to the municipality.

However, he confirmed an SLA had been signed.

Uitenhage Picnic Festival organiser Zolani Willie could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

Sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Neville Higgins said on Monday that the city had to proceed with the events because it had already made the commitments.

“Those events were already advertised, and we are part of the festive calendar,” he said.

“We could not just pull out.

“Besides, this issue was already discussed at the standing committee before I was [political head] and that’s why a legal opinion was requested, but it never came.”

He was referring to the second legal opinion.

At the council meeting, the DA and ACDP voted against funding the festival.

AIM councillor Khusta Jack did not attend the meeting.

The PA abstained from the vote.

DA councillor Brendon Pegram said the payments would result in irregular and wasteful expenditure.

“The more we try to explain this to the council, the more they seem to ignore it and don’t mind adding more to the irregular expenditure,” he said.

The city has been trying to investigate and write off R24bn in unauthorised, irregular and wasteful expenditure for months.

It is the highest in the country, and in 2025 the National Treasury warned that it would start withholding equitable shares to the city if it was not reduced.

“We are not saying we don’t support the events, but there are certain requirements that need to be met, and we cannot go against regulations set by the national government,” Pegram said.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said Ngoqo had failed to advise the council correctly.

“My argument was that those who supported it must be held accountable, and those who authorised the payments, the city manager, executive director and CFO, must pay back the money to the city,” he said.

“They must be held accountable because I said Ngoqo failed to advise the council to follow proper processes.

“The process was flawed and wrong, because even the legal opinion they got said there must be no further disbursing of any funds during the period and only the council can approve it.”

Circular 131 prohibits municipalities from using Section 67 of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) to transfer funds to NGOs.

Section 67 of the MFMA outlines the protocols and procedures for transferring funds to organisations or bodies outside government.

“For a transfer to be in line with Section 67 of the MFMA, it must be truly unrequited for the municipality in form and in substance, that is, the municipality should not receive or have not received any goods and services in exchange for the transfer to the NGO,” the circular states.

It also states that irregular expenditure must be referred to the disciplinary board for investigation and to the public accounts committee.

“Therefore, municipalities must not circumvent the procurement processes by procuring goods and services from NGOs under the guise that Section 67 of the MFMA is applicable.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the municipality remained committed to ensuring that all processes were conducted within legislative and governance frameworks while supporting initiatives that contributed positively to the local economy, the arts sector and the city’s destination development objectives.

“In this case, the administration compiled a memorandum outlining the proposed support for the events, including the breakdown of costs and the available budget allocation,” he said.

“The report was tabled through the appropriate governance structures for the council’s consideration.

“As required within the framework of municipal governance, council exercises its oversight and decision-making role on such matters through its resolutions.”

EFF councillor Khanya Ngqisha said he signed the memo and supported the move as the events had passed through committees before reaching the council.

“The events allowed, in particular, less-privileged people to enjoy themselves,” he said.

ANC whip Wandisile Jikeka said a media briefing would be called on Thursday to provide further details.

UDM councillor Luxolo Namette said the decision was based on the fact that funding for events had already been greenlit.

“The decision was not to approve events any more until the issue of Circular 131 is addressed,” he said.

FF+ councillor Bill Harington said they supported the funding because the events provided clear economic, tourism and community benefits for Nelson Mandela Bay.

“According to the report, the 2024 Ebubeleni Festival generated an estimated R24.4m economic impact for the host economy,” he said.

GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon said they supported the move based on humanitarian grounds.

“They had already provided a service and should be paid.”

He did not sign the memo.

The PAC, NA and AIC did not respond to questions sent on Saturday.

The memo and a legal opinion from Rushmere Noach formed part of a confidential report tabled in council last week.

The first legal opinion said it could not be considered comprehensive advice on the events because it had not received all the necessary information.

“It is our collective view that a value-in-kind support of the nature described in the email of December 10 2025, would form part of a consideration of financial assistance in terms of Section 67 of the MFMA (as is the case seen in the example of the Ebubuleni Music Festival referred to above),” it read.

“Accordingly, we are of the view that council’s approval is required to confirm that financial assistance (including the form of value-in-kind support) be provided to Ebubuleni Music Festival and to the Uitenhage Picnic.”

In the report, Ngcelwane said a council resolution was needed to approve the funding.

“Even though the value-in-kind may also be interpreted as involving exchange of cash, due to the time factor and practicality, it would have been better to support these events in terms of value-in-kind contribution, whilst awaiting a complete legal opinion on how to deal with these matters, without compromising compliance with Circular 131.”

