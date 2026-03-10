Report exposes deep cracks in metro’s supply chain system

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A damning legal opinion has blown the lid off what appears to be deeply flawed supply chain management processes within the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality

A major three-year roads and stormwater contract in Nelson Mandela Bay has been plunged into uncertainty after the majority of disqualified bidders successfully appealed their exclusion.

Minutes of a bid adjudication committee (BAC) meeting on January 30 reveal that 16 of 19 appeals lodged in relation to the framework agreement contract (SCM/1193/C/2024-2025) were upheld by the municipality’s appeals authority.

The R460m tender covers the construction of roads and associated stormwater infrastructure across the city’s 12 municipal zones for 36 months.

However, an appeals authority committee report dated January 19 found that bidders had in fact submitted the required documentation that the bid evaluation committee (BEC) and the bid adjudication committee (BAC) had claimed was missing.

According to the report, these included proof of ownership or lease agreements for essential plant and equipment such as water tankers, graders, excavators and rollers, as well as occupational health and safety (OHS) certificates.

In other instances, appeals were upheld because the scoring formula used to rank bids was incorrectly applied.

He requested the report on December 10.

This was done to verify the validity of the unsuccessful tenders and appeals.

The metro has been the subject of SIU probes into alleged serious maladministration in procurement, with concerns that contracts were awarded despite irregularities and potential fraud in SCM processes.

The Auditor-General of South Africa previously flagged widespread noncompliance with supply chain regulations, including procurement conducted without competitive bidding, improperly awarded contracts, unjustified deviations from standard procedures and failures to appoint the highest-scoring bidders — lapses that contributed to hundreds of millions of rand in irregular expenditure.

The most recent findings are contained in the annual report for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The appeals authority issued a notice of decision, recommending that the municipality urgently extend the validity period of the tender to ensure that the BAC adjudicated on the appeals that were upheld.

However, on January 30, BAC chair Jackson Ngcelwane pushed back on the compliance concerns, while acknowledging the appeals authority’s decisions.

According to an unsigned memo dated January 15 providing feedback on the appeals, Masunet’s investigation also sought to determine whether the tender process complied with the municipality’s own policies and applicable legislation.

The appeals authority also found that certain bidders were treated unfairly after they were not permitted to update expired documents, while other companies were granted seven days to do so.

Among the issues raised in appeals were:

Alleged non-submission of 10,000-litre water trucks;

Expired OHS and CIDB registration certificates;

Invalid tax clearance certificates;

Municipal accounts allegedly in arrears; and

Incorrect application of the preferential procurement regulations scoring formula.

Of the 154 bids received by the municipality, 19 appeals were lodged.

Of these, 16 were upheld, indicating that the bidders had been wrongfully disqualified.

The unsigned memo states that the SCM/1193/C tender closed in December 2024, but the evaluation process only began in May 2025 and was concluded in December 2025.

“The total adjudication period was 12 months, which is unreasonably long.

“These delays significantly undermined service delivery and created an environment for disputes and irregularities.”

Some of the key findings include:

The tender data and specifications were loosely drafted, leading to confusion, inconsistent interpretation and disputes;

Evaluation criteria were flawed;

Invalid and unreliable schedule of rates;

Serious misconduct and irregularities by the BEC; and

Contradictory and irrational scoring;

During the appeals process, Masunet found that the BEC and the BAC recommendations had been completely disregarded.

In one example, a company that had tendered for the project was disqualified due to an invalid tax clearance certificate.

Its appeal was upheld.

“A certified notification of registration dated 2017/11/20 was submitted during the tendering process.

“[The company] was also supposed to be allowed to remedy their tax matter within seven days, and this practice is applied to all other bidders.

“The BAC recommended [the company] as a second choice in zone 12 and made recommendations to the city manager that negotiations be entered into with them as the second preferred service provider in this zone.”

Another inconsistency noted was that some companies were afforded opportunities to rectify their tax compliance status, while others were not.

Masunet noted that it took the BEC nearly three months and 11 meetings to evaluate the road construction tender.

After reviewing the meeting minutes, the law firm noted that the overall process revealed errors in the disqualification of bidders, inconsistent application of requirements and unequal treatment of tenderers, raising serious concerns about fairness and compliance.

Noting his observations of the appeals authority report to Ngoqo, Ngcelwane wrote the reasons why some of the bidders whose appeals were upheld were disqualified included:

Certificates had expired months before the tender was advertised;

Lease agreements did not cover all required equipment;

Financial statements were not audited as required by supply chain regulations;

Certain bidders had municipal accounts in arrears beyond 90 days;

Prices submitted were significantly higher than those of successful bidders.

The minutes show that many of the appealing companies had submitted bids exceeding R30m in some zones, while awarded bidders were generally below R23m.

The BAC warned that, even if appeals are upheld, pricing may remain an obstacle.

According to Ngcelwane, in certain zones — notably zone 7 — the committee had already resolved that price negotiations be conducted in terms of SCM Regulation 24 because some preferred bidders were above market-related rates.

The BAC emphasised that the power to grant relief rested with Ngoqo as the appeals authority, adding that they were providing observations for consideration rather than overturning decisions.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the city initiated an internal governance review process in February 2026.

This was aimed at strengthening the effectiveness of the BEC and the BAC.

“This process forms part of a broader programme focused on improving governance, institutional capacity and procurement oversight within the municipality.

“The review is being undertaken within the framework of Section 154 of the constitution.

“The purpose of the current review is to ensure that the municipality’s procurement governance structures remain effective and continue to operate in line with the principles of fairness, transparency, competitiveness and cost effectiveness as required by the Municipal Finance Management Act and the municipality’s supply chain management policies.”

Soyaya said the review was examining the effectiveness of the BAC and BEC governance framework, internal control mechanisms, institutional processes supporting supply chain management decision-making and opportunities to further strengthen governance and compliance systems.