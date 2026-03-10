Politics

RECORDED | IEC briefs media ahead of the municipal elections

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Electoral Commission is briefing the media on its state of readiness ahead of this year’s local government elections on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to announce the official dates for the elections.

The briefing will outline progress on key milestones, operational preparedness, voter registration initiatives and other critical components of the commission’s programme.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

2

Sundowns will earn R100m if they win Champs League, as Motsepe announces record prize

3

IN MY VIEW | Is deploying army to fight gangs a serious effort or an electioneering ploy?

4

Madibaz relieved after escaping with win over WSU, says Manuel

5

EP players felt they let themselves down in opener — Coetzee