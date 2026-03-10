RECORDED | IEC briefs media ahead of the municipal elections

The Electoral Commission is briefing the media on its state of readiness ahead of this year’s local government elections on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to announce the official dates for the elections.
The briefing will outline progress on key milestones, operational preparedness, voter registration initiatives and other critical components of the commission’s programme.
