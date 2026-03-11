Kariega residents forced to walk 1km for water amid lengthy outage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Residents of Tiryville on the outskirts of Kariega have been experiencing extended water outages over a number of years.

For three weeks, residents of Tiryville, on the outskirts of Kariega, have been forced to walk up to 1km to collect water in 20-litre buckets after their taps ran dry.

Some residents claimed water delivered by trucks sometimes had white foam on top and could not be used for drinking.

On Wednesday, DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal took his campaign to the community, telling residents that the metro needed to appoint a permanent executive director for infrastructure and engineering.

Odendaal said water was everywhere but not coming out of the taps. He was referring to water leaks leading to Tiryville.

Maggie Jacobs, 66, said she has been without water for nearly a month while sharing a single RDP house with nine people, describing the situation as extremely difficult.

“I have small grandchildren, and they have to go to school every day. I have to wash their clothes, and there’s no water. I have a grandson who is epileptic, and there’s no water. What must I do?

Maggie Jacobs, 66, walks the 1km road to fetch water on Wednesday. (Werner Hills)

“When I need water, I have to pay people, and I don’t always have money. Gift of the Givers was here twice, but this water is not good for us to drink. You can use it to clean your house, wash your clothes, but you can’t drink it. You can smell the chemicals,” said Jacobs.

She said she was charged R20 for every 20l of water, and needed about four buckets each day for the house of nine. “Where will that money come from every day?”

Johanna Plaatjies, 69, said she paid children R20 each to fill up her buckets when other areas had water and she did not.

“I use that water to bathe, to flush the toilet and also for the children so they can clean themselves.”

Recently, the municipality attributed water outages in the area to the Chatty reservoir, which had emptied, causing the pumps supplying the tower to stop.

Recent rainfall has also led to reduced output at the Nooitgedagt Water Treatment Works due to poor raw water quality.

Tiryville residents Elvis Williams, 67, and Nehemia Priem, 24, fetch water from a municipal tap, a kilometre from home. (Werner Hills)

According to the Metro, this caused a supply shortfall to the Fairbridge Heights, Rosedale, Kamesh, End Street and Chatty reservoirs.

This includes the Despatch tower.

In addition, the pipeline supplying water from the Fairbridge Heights reservoir to the Rosedale reservoir had burst, and the main supply from the Groendal Water Treatment Works was unable to meet demand.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya did not respond to questions by the time of publication.

The DA held a protest in Tiryville on Wednesday to speak about the issue of water outages in the area. (Werner Hills)

Odendaal, joined by DA members, picketed in Tiryville on Wednesday. He described the water outage as a “man-made crisis”.

He said the adjustments budget approved last week showed that R13.5m had been cut from the budget allocated for bulk water pipeline refurbishment.

“Nelson Mandela Bay loses 60% of its water, and the metro’s inability to refurbish its approximately 700km of bulk water pipelines is one of the main reasons.”

Mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal told the Tiryville community of his plan to ensure sustainable water supply to Kariega. (Werner Hills)

To ensure a reliable water supply in Nelson Mandela Bay, he said the DA had proposed several interventions.

These include:

Filling the infrastructure and engineering executive director post to strengthen leadership of the water directorate;

Fill critical vacancies for water engineers and plumbers to improve planning, maintenance, and response to leaks;

Fully fund the water services master plan to rehabilitate ageing infrastructure;

Appoint additional contractors to address the backlog of water leaks;

Procure more water tankers to supply affected communities during outages;

Purchase standby pumps and ensure maintenance of critical pump stations;

Invest in back-up electricity solutions for pump stations to prevent supply interruptions during power outages; and

Optimise certain reservoirs to improve system efficiency and water pressure.

Odendaal said the department had not received enough funding to address the backlog in infrastructure maintenance.

“It’s a well-known fact that the depot here waits a long time to get the necessary equipment to fix pipe bursts and refurbish urgent infrastructure that needs to be placed.”