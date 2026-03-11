Oops!  Another pylon collapses in Nelson Mandela Bay after repeated warnings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Another collapse along the Chelsea–Arlington 132kV line has left residents and businesses in several areas without power

Repeated warnings, including on Monday, that pylons on the 132kV Chelsea–Arlington line were at risk of collapse did not prevent large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay from being plunged into darkness yet again.

The rusted transmission tower collapsed overnight on Tuesday.

Municipal engineers and contracted crews arrived on Wednesday to assess the line, stabilise it and implement emergency measures to restore power.

Full restoration was expected to take about 10 days.

Areas affected include Summerstrand, Walmer, Seaview, Sardinia Bay, Lovemore Park and Lovemore Heights.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

This is the fourth time a pylon on the transmission line that stretches across the city has collapsed.

An assessment inspection report expected to be tabled at an electricity and energy committee meeting on Friday found severe corrosion and structural deterioration on several pylons along the Chelsea–Summerstrand 132kV line.

This has sparked renewed concern with repeated warnings having been made in the past.

The October 2025 report by Epsilon Projects breaks down several pylons into groups.

It states that some towers show serious corrosion above the tower waists, affecting the structural integrity of the pylons and their ability to support conductors.

In the coastal section, several cross-members are severely rusted, partially rusted away, or missing, while main cross-arm members are close to failure.

During maintenance in October 2025, repairs on tower 20 were halted after corroded cross-arm sections buckled under tension, forcing crews to abandon the work for safety reasons.

The report warns that the upper sections of towers 20 to 28 are rusted, and some cross-arms are nearing catastrophic failure.

This means they would not withstand severe weather and strong wind.

Inspectors also noted access difficulties along parts of the line, corrosion and deterioration on other towers, and vegetation growing into the servitude, including trees that have already caused flashovers and burning in one section.

In August 2025, a pylon on the same 132kV Chelsea–Arlington line collapsed.

The incident triggered a power outage that lasted more than a week.

In February, The Herald reported that other pylons located about 10km from the site of the recent collapse were also severely corroded.

A month earlier, in January, two pylons collapsed along the Greenbushes-Bethelsdorp line, leaving large parts of the metro without electricity and water for five days.

Speaking at the site near Victoria Drive in Schoenmakerskop, electricity and energy political head Ziyanda Mnqokoyi said her department wanted a budget to work on the line after Monday’s inspection revealed many structures were severely compromised.

“On Tuesday, we sat with the executive director [Bernhardt Lamour].

“He was looking around for the money because we have been affected by the budget constraints.”

The collapse follows the municipality’s failure to reserve R35m in its 2025/2026 adjustment budget to relocate the overhead lines from the deteriorating transmission structures.

The adjustment budget was passed earlier in March.

“We are very sorry for people in these areas who have been affected by this, but we want to assure residents that these lines are our priorities,” Mnqokoyi said.

Her meeting with Lamour took place after Monday’s latest assessment and funding was not included in the adjustment budget.

“We knew that these pylons were our priorities,” Mnqokoyi said.

“We asked for a budget so that we could start working on the pylons because we knew, based on the assessment report, that these pylons were at risk and they might fall at any time.”

Workers said another tower must be demolished before two monopoles can be installed and the 132kV line relocated.

These will be added to the other monopoles erected in 2024, but which remain unused.

Monopoles are not as vulnerable to corrosion or vandalism.

A project engineer, who did not want to be named, said the pace of work would likely be affected because contractors had still not been paid for replacing the towers from the January outage.

“It is a frustration and will affect how speedily the work can be done,” he said.

Mnqokoyi said delayed payments were a budget and treasury issue.

“The department authorised payments a long time ago, and the reason suppliers have not been paid is a budget and treasury issue,” she said.

Chief financial officer Jackson Ngcelwane said payment for the work was authorised only after the adjustment budget was approved.

“That work was one of the items in that adjustment budget, which was passed last week by the council.”

DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal warned Lobishe and acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo that the city would have no excuse for inaction after pylon replacement funding was left out of the adjustment budget, even though the assessment had been completed.

“What makes me more angry is that the monopole that is supposed to be used for a replacement line is there,” he said on Wednesday.

“The city needs to deal with this once and for all.

“I will write to the minister of electricity and Eskom to sensitise them about the situation and ask for an intervention.”

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom submitted a motion for the committee on Friday to demand full disclosure about the maintenance of the lines.

Some of the questions in the motion include details for the last maintenance inspection and measures implemented to prevent future infrastructure failures.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the municipality managed electricity infrastructure through established engineering lifecycle management and statutory planning processes that guided how infrastructure was monitored, maintained, upgraded and renewed over time.

“The electricity and energy department forms part of the municipality’s trading services and operates within governance and financial frameworks aligned with National Treasury requirements applicable to metropolitan municipalities,” he said.

“In line with these frameworks, electricity network infrastructure, including transmission structures, is subject to ongoing technical assessment, with refurbishment, strengthening, or replacement requirements incorporated into the municipality’s infrastructure renewal and capital planning programmes.”

He said in accordance with legislative requirements, electricity infrastructure planning formed part of the municipality’s Integrated Development Plan and Medium Term Revenue.

“The municipality will continue to utilise established regulatory and governance processes to plan and implement infrastructure investment that supports the long-term reliability and sustainability of electricity supply in Nelson Mandela Bay,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents have been left frustrated, with anger boiling over.

Linda Toper of Walmer said she believed the municipality did not fully grasp the impact of the outages on residents and businesses.

“I have experienced all four of the major outages,” she said.

“I bought a generator after the last one, but now I have to fill it with fuel.

“But that is besides the point because there are so many people affected.

“Walmer location is without power, and we didn’t get rotational power last time.

“In our [WhatsApp] group, someone was just complaining that they couldn’t book an appointment at a doctor’s office because of this.

“It is completely unacceptable because they have known for a long time about this, and yet it keeps happening.

“I want to get people to march to City Hall because clearly they do not understand the ramifications of these outages.

“The Arlington substation is in such a bad state that we constantly have outages, besides what has been happening on that line.

“Last time, I had to clear my whole refrigerator because the food had gone bad.”

Economist Charles Wait said one of the biggest effects of the power outages was the uncertainty they created.

“The number one thing businesses worldwide want is certainty,” he said.

“When you think about small businesses that have to generate capacity on standby, I have a motor dealer close to me, and they told us three years ago that apart from the capital outlay to get generating power, it costs them R60,000 to run back-up power.

“People covered their own expenses to get solar power.

“While it’s all good from an environmental point of view, that is a cost on households, and now the municipalities have the cheek to say if you install solar, you get charged a power availability fee.

“It is double taxation because in the electricity bill, there is a fee just for that.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said the pylon collapse once again highlighted the critical impact of no maintenance.

“This time around, commercial businesses and those serving the hospitality sector are the most impacted, along with institutions serving the vulnerable, such as old age homes and other care facilities, as well as the residents living in the affected areas,” she said.

“The costs to businesses come in lost sales, cancelled bookings, delays in meeting orders and reputational damage to the metro as an investment destination.

“While load-shedding may have eased off over the last year, unplanned power outages have become a major issue.

“Since January 2023, we have recorded 202 unplanned power outages within the key industrial and commercial areas of the metro.”

Van Huyssteen said that despite the lattice structures’ collapse since August 2025, little progress had been made on promises and commitments to reconstruct the structures.

“We have also repeatedly flagged the need for Eskom technical assistance to be provided through their active partnering initiative to be brought on board to assist in addressing critical electricity infrastructure issues,” she said.

