South Africa calls Bozell in to account for ‘undiplomatic’ conduct

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump has nominated Leo Brent Bozell as US ambassador to South Africa. File photo: GETTY IMAGES/KRIS CONNOR

South Africa has moved swiftly to summon controversial US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III after his stinging attack on the country on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters, international relations minister Ronald Lamola said that the government found Bozell’s comments “undiplomatic.”

Bozell stunned many when he told a Biznews gathering in Hermanus that the Donald Trump administration was losing patience with Pretoria over its reluctance to scrap BBBEE laws, among others.

Lamola said that in their meeting, Bozell expressed that he regretted his remarks, including him claiming the Ramaphosa had insulted Trump in an interview with the New York Times last week.

Lamola said they took “a dim view” of Bozell’s remarks.