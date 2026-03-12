Civil coalition calls on Ramaphosa to fix Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nelson Mandela Bay City Hall. The Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the metro

The Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition says the Section 154 support from Bhisho has produced no tangible results and is now calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step in to stabilise governance in the metro.

The coalition — which represents nonprofit organisations, faith-based institutions, business, labour formations and civic structures — wrote to the president, warning that the conditions confronting residents and businesses were no longer merely administrative failures, but constituted serious violations of constitutional rights.

In a statement on Thursday, civil society coalition chair Mongameli Peter said, despite a joint technical team set up with the city leadership, the situation had now reached emergency levels.

The team came after an intervention by the Eastern Cape department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

“The coalition met with the city’s leadership — including the mayor, deputy mayor, Section 154 representatives and municipal officials — on February 9.

“During that engagement, the coalition and city leadership agreed, among other measures, to establish a joint technical team tasked with developing a collaborative action plan to support the rebuilding of the city.

“However, the coalition now warns that the situation has reached an emergency level.

“The people of Nelson Mandela Bay deserve a city that works.

“They deserve leadership that acts with urgency, competence and accountability, and above all, the protection of the rights guaranteed to them by the constitution.”

He said there had been no tangible results since a strategic engagement led by co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, with the mayor, Babalwa Lobishe, in December.

“As acknowledged during that engagement, the invocation of Section 154 in Nelson Mandela Bay — now for the fourth time — has historically failed to deliver meaningful and sustained improvement.

“The deterioration of governance and infrastructure in the metro is not primarily due to insufficient financial resources.

“Rather, it is the consequence of political interference in municipal operations, supply chain blockages, and a steady erosion of skills, accountability and professional management within the municipality,” Peter said.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembisa Soyaya said the city remained committed to transparency, accountability and co-operative governance.

“The municipality recognises and respects the constitutional right of all residents, civic organisations and social partners to raise concerns and to participate actively in matters of local governance, as provided for [in the constitution].

“The city leadership further notes that a social compact process and subsequent engagements earlier this year demonstrated that meaningful progress can be achieved when stakeholders work together in a spirit of partnership rather than confrontation.

“The municipality, therefore, encourages continued participation in these platforms, including the work of the joint technical team established to support co-ordinated interventions.

“The administration firmly believes that rebuilding infrastructure, restoring reliable services and strengthening governance requires collective effort.

“It cannot be achieved by any single institution acting alone,” he said.

