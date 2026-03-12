‘I’m guilty of saving 600 jobs’ — Lobishe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has opened an extortion case against former GOOD member Siyanda Mayana

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe doubled down on the city’s decision to lease a municipal-owned R25m transformer to a private company, saying if she is guilty of anything, it is of saving 600 jobs.

Her comments come after she reported an extortion complaint with police against former GOOD regional chair Siyanda Mayana, alleging he demanded money to keep quiet about claims linked to the transformer decision.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed a case of extortion had been opened at the Humewood police station.

Outside City Hall on Thursday, Mayana denied the extortion allegations and instead claimed Lobishe owed him money for legal fees after she lost a case against him with costs.

The two were recently in court, where the mayor lost an urgent bid to interdict Mayana from posting about her on social media regarding her frozen bank account.

The matter was moved to the normal court roll.

Lobishe said later on Thursday that she had endured insults, defamation and slander by Mayana.

“It has been proven more than twice that this has nothing to do with me, but has to do with the fact that he [allegedly] wants to extort money from me.

“At first, he [allegedly] said it to [ANC national executive member] Andile Lungisa that I must pay him to keep quiet.

“I have no reason to pay anyone.

“If people want to take their views about me, they can go ahead, but there’ll be a time when I can react to them. That time has arrived.

“This one of extortion is an urgent one.”

Lobishe alleged that Mayana phoned acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo and instructed him to tell her that R170,000 must be paid.

“This was for him to keep quiet from going around social networks saying that I have received money.

“There’s no money I’ve received from a service provider.

“You can go to my bank, you can go to where I have investments, I’ve not received any money from any service provider.

“I am not guilty. The only thing I would be guilty of is thinking for our people because I am guilty of making sure that 600 people don’t lose their jobs, whether those that are directly earning from Coega Steels or those that are in the value chain of Coega Steels.”

According to an internal memo by former acting city manager Ted Pillay, signed on September 12, Coega Steels employs 300 people directly.

However, the figure goes to 600 with the value chain.

“Even if you can wake me up tomorrow and say let’s scratch it and start afresh, what decision would you take?

“I would take the same decision because I’m of the view that if a transformer that was worth R25m in 2010 is deemed to be still fit when it’s an electronic asset, for us to take a three-month process to go public for us to lease it, because that asset, I’m very sure, is no longer worth R25m.

“Secondly, if we were to delay that decision, it would have meant that people would be laid off longer and would have meant that, as the local state, we’re not agile in terms of pushing our people to be exposed to negative economic benefit.

“I’m really tired of Mayana and all of those who think he’s correct in what he’s doing,” Lobishe said.

She accused Mayana of being a chauvinist.

Asked if she had proof of the alleged extortion and why she was coming out now, Lobishe said there was video evidence of a certain person which the Hawks had.

“There is a person, there are videos of him where he met with a certain person.

“I met with the Hawks and the person he was [allegedly] extorting to talk to me, but it’s information that will be part of the case.

“He knows I’ve not received the money, but he wants me to be removed from the office, and he wants assistance in removing me from the office.

“What interest does he benefit if I’m removed from office?

“What will happen to the stability of our investments?

“What will happen to the stability of businesses if every time we chop and change.

“He has no care because he’s not a responsible citizen, he’s just an [alleged] extorter,” Lobishe said.

In February, Lobishe appeared before the ANC provincial integrity committee, where she was asked to explain Mayana’s claims and the transformer matter.

When asked whether proving the alleged extortion by Mayana would also prove her innocence to her party, Lobishe said the party had not yet reached any conclusion.

“They are waiting for the outcome of the provincial integrity committee, and they have no basis for thinking that I’m guilty.

“If they thought I was guilty, they would have taken me out.”

Former GOOD member Siyanda Mayana outside the Humewood police station on Thursday (NOMAZIMA NKOSI)

Earlier on Thursday, Mayana visited the Humewood police station after seeing Lobishe’s Facebook announcement the previous day about reporting the case.

“This morning, I’ve just come from a police station after the video that I saw on social media circulated and a statement by the soon-to-be ex-executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay metro, where she claimed to have opened a case of extortion against me.

“I went there to check with the police whether that’s true or not.

“If it’s true, what is the context. So I had a meeting with the captain handling the case.

“There’s no case by the way, at least not yet.

“I read the docket on the statement.

“The mayor must stop wasting people’s time and the police resources because in the docket, the question is asked how Mayana extort you, and it’s not in the statement. She’s not saying.

“She’s asked how much, and the figure she’s referring to is money that she owes me.

“She says I’m extorting R170,000, which is money she owes me from court. How is that extortion?”

Mayana claimed Lobishe does not have proof of her claims, nor has he phoned her to extort money.

“There is no proof that she was extorted, none whatsoever.

“The police are telling me that we’re wasting their time because we’re going there for frivolous things.

“There is no case here.”

Mayana emphasised that Lobishe owed him money.

“Babalwa owes me money, and I want it.”

Meanwhile, Lobishe now faces two no-confidence motions for her removal.

The ACDP and FF+ submitted the motions on Thursday.

With four seats between the two parties, they would need 57 others to support their motion.

Currently, the metro is governed by a coalition of the ANC (48), EFF (8), AIM (1), PAC (1), AIC (1), NA (3), and DOP (2).

This totals 64 seats.

While the UDM (1) is not officially part of the coalition, it supports it.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom (Eugene Coetzee)

In his motion, ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said Lobishe had failed to exercise effective political oversight over the maintenance and management of critical municipal electricity infrastructure.

This comes after another pylon collapsed on Tuesday on the 132kV Chelsea-Arlington line, leaving businesses and residents without electricity.

“The repeated collapse of electricity pylons within a short period demonstrates a systemic failure to maintain and protect the municipality’s high-voltage electricity transmission network.”

FF+ councillor Bill Harington said there were major governance concerns, including the unlawful removal of the transformer and the freezing of Lobishe’s bank accounts linked to allegations of fraud.

The FF+'s Bill Harington (Supplied)

“These developments have significantly damaged the credibility of the municipality.

“Secondly, residents of Nelson Mandela Bay continue to suffer from an unreliable and unsustainable water supply.

“Communities across the metro regularly experience water interruptions. This should never be normal in a city of this size,” Harington said.

On the motions, Lobishe said from day one, Harington never had confidence in the current coalition.

“Council voted in the majority, and he was just idle, very lost and not participating.

“For me, it’s not news that he’s having a vote of no confidence.

The director in the speaker’s office, Dumisani Mbebe, confirmed they had received both motions, which would be considered.

