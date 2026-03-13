Eastern Cape budget draws criticism over economic growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape opposition parties have criticised the 2026/2027 budget presented by Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko on Friday, saying it would fail to stimulate economic growth or tackle poverty.

Mvoko delivered his R105bn budget speech in Bhisho on Tuesday.

DA MPL Malcolm Figg said the budget did not go far enough in prioritising economic growth and job creation.

“While sectors such as agriculture, tourism and industrial development are referenced, the scale of direct economic stimulus remains limited,” Figg said.

“In a province with the highest unemployment in SA, where more people are looking for work than are employed, a stronger and more targeted focus on job creation should have been central to the budget.”

He also cautioned that the budget did not adequately address several critical risks confronting the province.

His party raised concerns about the province’s reliance on its projected own revenue of R1.8bn to close the funding gap, adding that it has historically struggled to meet its revenue targets.

“This introduces further risk into an already constrained fiscal framework,” Figg said.

EFF MPL Zilindile Vena said the budget would not stimulate economic growth.

“It won’t change our conditions,” said Vena.

“We do not see the vigour of changing the economic growth of the province.

“We are worried because we are losing jobs, and we do not see where the MEC is going to stimulate job creation.”

However, Vena said the party welcomed some aspects of the budget.

“We are happy that in his budget speech, he mentioned the medical aid of traditional leaders.

“We are also happy about the issue of the film industry in the province — there is talent there,” he said.

UDM MPL Lennox Gaehler said the budget failed to unlock key sectors like the ocean economy.

“We are concerned about the high rate of poverty in this province, and there is nothing that really addresses that,” Gaehler said.

“We are also concerned that the government cannot increase revenue if it does not invest in the ocean economy and tourism.”

He said deteriorating road infrastructure would deter investors and tourists.

“Unfortunately, no tourists will come to SA, or invest for that matter, with the state of roads that we have — and there is nothing that says how roads are going to be addressed.”

Premier Oscar Mabuyane and Eastern Cape ANC chair, however, defended the budget, saying it was crafted under severe fiscal constraints.

“You are working on a very, very tight rope in balancing the budget,” Mabuyane said.

“I would have loved to see more money for economic development because that is where we really need much more injection.

“But because of the district development model, we expect national government departments in the economic cluster to come on board and assist us in ensuring our catalytic projects move forward.”