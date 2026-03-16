Eastern Cape warns contractors: Deliver or face ban

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The Eastern Cape government has warned that contractors who fail to deliver on public infrastructure projects run the risk of being barred from doing business with the state.

The warning was issued by finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko as the provincial government moved to clamp down on poor planning, cost overruns and underperforming service providers.

Mvoko delivered his 2026/2027 budget speech in Bhisho on Friday.

The province has allocated more than R9bn across several sectors to strengthen service delivery, expand access to essential services and stimulate economic growth.

“Despite all the investments we continue to make to support infrastructure delivery, weaknesses remain within parts of the infrastructure value chain,” Mvoko said.

He said financial leakages continued to arise from contract terminations, unjustified variation orders and excessive standing time claims — costs incurred when contractors’ labour or equipment remained idle due to delays caused by the employer.

“These practices inflate project costs, delay delivery and erode limited resources.

“This is a matter that we must take action on,” Mvoko said.

“We can’t afford to start a project with R100m and finish that project with R200m.

“There must be serious action taken.”

He said the provincial treasury would intensify oversight and strengthen contract management across departments and implementing agents.

“Gateway review sessions will be conducted for major infrastructure projects by built environment professionals in line with the framework for Infrastructure Delivery and Procurement Management in South Africa to ensure projects proceed only once they meet the required standards of preparation, cost estimation and procurement readiness.”

A gateway review is an independent, structured assurance process used to assess projects and programmes at critical stages.

“Strengthening the monitoring of infrastructure procurement for major capital projects remains essential to achieving value for money.

“Departments must ensure that procurement plans are credible and aligned with approved planned infrastructure budgets.

“Poor planning, cost escalations and contractor underperformance will not be tolerated.

“Contractors who fail to meet their obligations will face appropriate consequences, including restriction from doing business with the state.”

He said public infrastructure must be delivered on time, within budget and to the required standards.

“Every rand lost through inefficiency is a rand taken away from service delivery to our people,” Mvoko said.

Eastern Cape treasury head Daluhlanga Majeke said several legal steps must be followed before a company could be blacklisted.

“There are a couple of them whom we are following with that kind of a process in mind, but we can’t mention it because they are sub-judice matters.

“We always say that in the adjudication of those matters, appointing them must be done properly, and in the implementation of the programmes, it should be done in line with the ambit of the contract in itself.

“There needs to be some recovery, which comes into play where necessary or even termination,” Majeke said.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said the issue of contractors who did not complete the jobs they were hired to do was the government’s biggest Achilles heel.

“We agreed that we must not be tolerant of mediocrity.

“If a contract has been given a project, it must be done on time and on budget.

“We need a very strong monitoring and evaluation of all projects.

“If you don’t implement an infrastructure project, that means you are delaying the development of a province.

“This infrastructure, particularly roads, is an economic enabler, so we must get them done on time, but delays mean not giving people an opportunity.

“We need to be thorough and do projects that are planned.”

DA MPL Malcolm Figg said the party had for years called on the provincial government to blacklist companies that failed to carry out the work they were contracted to do.

During his speech, Mvoko criticised departments for implementing projects without funding in their budget or the Division of Revenue Bill.

“Departments must ensure that procurement plans are credible and aligned with the approved infrastructure budget.

“We are finding that departments implement projects that are not within plans, and before the end of the financial year they run out of funds because they’ve implemented projects that they did not table.

“The provincial legislature must take such departments to task on the implementation of projects that are not funded.”

Provincial treasury spokesperson Pumelele Godongwana said steps in place to deal with defaulting contractors included banning them from doing business with the government for up to 10 years.

He said the rules required officials to prevent abuse of the supply chain system.

“Treasury regulation provides that the accounting officer or accounting authority must ... take all reasonable steps to prevent the abuse of the supply chain management system and check the National Treasury’s database before awarding any contract to ensure that no recommended bidder, nor any of its directors, are listed as companies or persons prohibited from doing business with the public sector,” he said.

Godongwana said legislation also allowed for penalties to be imposed on contractors who delayed projects, and for contracts to be terminated if they defaulted.

He said contractors — including their shareholders or directors — could be restricted from doing business with the government.

“Restrictions must be applied in all instances of default or abuse, including matters that are decided through the courts,” he said.

So far, only one company in the Eastern Cape has been restricted. The Coega Development Corporation barred the firm.