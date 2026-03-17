Bay metro faces backlash over proposed electricity tariff increases

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The Nelson Mandela Bay City Hall. A proposed electricity increase of 12.8% was slammed by councillors on Monday

A proposed weighted average electricity tariff hike of 12.8% in Nelson Mandela Bay has been rejected by councillors.

This comes as the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) approved Eskom’s retail tariff and structural adjustment application, allowing municipalities to increase electricity tariffs by 9.01% from July 1.

It was discussed at a continuation of the electricity and energy committee meeting on Monday after the item could not be finalised on Friday.

Councillors had complained that information contained in the cost-of-supply report presented by the municipality’s senior director for retail and commercial management, Mvuleni Bukula, was incomplete.

Municipalities are required to submit their electricity tariff applications, with a cost-of-supply (COS) study, to Nersa by March 31.

The proposed weighted tariff increase across customer segments in the metro is made up of:

Households 10%;

Commercial businesses 12.5%;

Industrial users 12.8%; and

Several other categories, some with higher percentage increase proposals.

However, councillors took issue with the report, pointing to high electricity losses of 932,537,678kWh — equivalent to 26.8% of supply — within the metro’s network during the 2024/2025 financial year.

Of this, 18.981% were classified as non-technical losses, amounting to more than R940m.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom questioned why the municipality was not prioritising the reduction of losses before proposing increases.

“We’re supposed to be in a range of between 8% and 12% in terms of our losses,” Grootboom said.

“Don’t the officials think it is better to propose a plan first to deal with losses before increasing tariffs?”

He said the proposed increase was only expected to generate about R47m, which would make little difference to the more than R1.5bn deficit projected for the department by the end of the current financial year.

Acting executive director for electricity and energy, Bernhardt Lamour, told councillors that high vacancy rates in the municipality’s loss control unit were a major contributor to the technical losses.

“In loss control, there are supposed to be almost 26 artisans, and I’ve only got 13 posts filled,” Lamour said.

“Most of those vacancies are unfunded.”

He said the municipality had advertised a contract to help address the staffing gap.

Lamour said the problem was compounded by the cost of installing smart meters for residents who were accepted into the municipality’s electricity amnesty programme.

“There was no budget for these meters for amnesty and for these street connections,” he said.

“We’ve got a contract now but we don’t have a budget.

“The adjustment budget only gave us R1.5m.”

He said the amount would only cover the installation of about 2,000 meters.

“This is a work in progress.

“It’s not that we’re not doing anything about it.”

He said the municipality was also working to implement a basic charge for prepaid meters once regulatory requirements were finalised.

Lamour said the revenue generated from the proposed tariff increase would still provide some relief to the department.

“The R47m we’re going to recoup is better than nothing,” he said.

“Though it’s going to make a small difference, we can use that R47m to do many other things.

“We must also allow a portion for maintenance — I think that’s where the 3% difference between 12.8% and 9.1% comes in.”

Bukula said while a 10% tariff increase for residential customers had been proposed earlier, submissions from the Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition and Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber would still be considered for other customer categories during further consultations scheduled for Thursday.

“We are unable to charge customers in all categories the exact percentage of 9.01%, which is the increase from Eskom, because we must factor in the expenses we incur to maintain the network for those particular customers,” Bukula said.

“So there is no way we can buy from Eskom and sell at the same price.”

The report was noted at the meeting, and a final proposal will be put to council on March 31.

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