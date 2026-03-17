Councillors scrutinise rising costs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

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ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom questioned the agency’s nearly doubling of its operating expenses

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is draining the metro’s coffers, costing about R74.49m a year to run while generating just R20m in revenue.

The shortfall is compounded by a month-to-month arrangement that has left the Mandela Bay Development Agency without a management fee and made it difficult to attract major events to the struggling venue.

This was revealed during a municipal public accounts committee meeting on Tuesday.

Councillors continued their debate around the metro’s 2025/2025 annual report.

On Tuesday, councillors turned their focus to the Mandela Bay Development Agency, scrutinising its audit outcome and financial position.

The MBDA received an unqualified audit opinion.

MBDA chief financial officer Koliswa Mgijima disclosed the R75m cost during the meeting.

She was responding to questions about the MBDA’s operating expenditure, which rose sharply in the 2024/2025 financial year compared with 2023/2024.

During the meeting, ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom questioned the agency’s nearly doubling of its operating expenses.

It increased from R63.73m during the previous financial year to R102.38m in the period under review.

“There’s been a significant increase in operational expenditure,” Grootboom said.

“It was a concern why we are 60% higher than before, so we just need to see what the expenditure is.

“On the extremely high stadium operating cost, we are running at R74.49m. I asked about commercialisation.

“What efforts are there to look at commercialising the operations of the stadium?

“We need a response.”

Grootboom said the MBDA was operating on a R10.2m budget deficit.

“The stadium budget they showed had a projected surplus of R779,750.

“However, the actual financial performance results show a deficit of R10.2m, so it represents a negative deviation of R10m.

“The MBDA needs to implement stronger budget monitoring in relation to the whole system, and also a report to us about that.”

Grootboom questioned why the stadium needed R74m to operate.

“There was a decision that SRAC [sport, recreation, arts and culture] would take over the management of the stadium, yet SRAC can’t even maintain a simple project, including cutting grass, making lines for soccer fields and hockey fields, but they want to maintain a stadium,” Grootboom said.

“We don’t want the stadium to become a Windvogel or become rubble when SRAC can’t even maintain swimming pools.”

Agreeing with Grootboom, ANC councillor Xolani Notshe said more needed to be done to make the stadium commercial.

This, he said, must be done to cover its running costs.

DA councillor Gert Engelbrecht questioned whether the city and the MBDA were still on a month-to-month contract, and if the city was paying the agency a management fee.

Explaining the increase in operating expenses, Mgijima said more than half went to the stadium.

“Our operating expenditure is very minimal. The bulk of that amount is the R75m to run the stadium.

“That’s the amount we use from our own reserves to run the stadium.

“That is money the city owed us.

“We spend money from our own reserves.

“This is where the challenge is coming from.”

ANC councillor Luzuko Peter questioned the MBDA’s deficit being attributed to the stadium.

“You’re putting a lot of emphasis on the stadium causing a deficit, implying that 70% of your deficit is coming from the stadium.

“Why is the stadium not generating profit?

“Is it because the MBDA does not have capacity?”

Mgijima said the agency was on a month-to-month contract with the city.

The municipality appointed the MBDA to manage the stadium in 2016.

The original mandate, starting on January 1 2017, was for three years.

It was later extended until June 2023.

It now operates on a month-to-month basis.

“We don’t have a management fee,” she said.

On plans to commercialise the stadium, Mgijima said the process was under way.

“There are matches in the pipeline, such as Chiefs and Pirates.

“It’s just a matter of bringing the plan to council.”

For the period under review, the stadium made R20m, exceeding a R14m target set by the municipality.

A part of the MBDA’s operating expenses includes R3.9m for legal fees.

On this amount, DA councillor Werner Senekal questioned Mgijima how much was spent litigating against the municipality?

Mgijima said she was unclear about the exact amount.

She said the agency had taken the metro to court for tranche payments nine months late.

The agency was successful.

In July, mayor Babalwa Lobishe sent shock waves through rugby circles when she terminated the MBDA’s mandate to manage the stadium, just days before the Test match between the Springboks and Italy.

However, in a surprising last-minute reversal ahead of the big match, the municipality agreed in court to allow the agency to manage the venue for an additional 90 days.

When asked about the MBDA’s month-to-month stadium contract, sport, recreation, arts and culture acting executive director Kithi Ngesi said the department had never intended to manage the venue.

“We don’t have the capacity to manage the stadium,” Ngesi said.

“After the stadium was constructed, we agreed with Access Management to make sure they manage the stadium precinct and everything else related to the stadium.

“When the contract with Access Management ended, we entered into a service level agreement with the MBDA.

“There is a mayoral resolution stating that, with the MBDA contract ended, SRAC should source another management company.

“The instruction was for the stadium to be managed by the economic development department.”

Grootboom called on the municipality to urgently finalise the stadium’s management arrangements.

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