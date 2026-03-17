‘Not just drought’: Chamber blames water management

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Mayor Babalwa Lobishe visited the Impofu Dam in January, along with other senior officials, where she sounded the warning of dropping dam levels

Hours after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality urged residents to conserve water amid worsening drought conditions, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber pushed back, saying the crisis is not only the result of drought but a failure of water management.

The chamber argues the situation has been driven by inadequate maintenance of critical infrastructure.

The combined drinking water in the metro has now dropped to 31.3%.

This comes as the city lost 54% of the water coming through its reticulation network in January.

On Tuesday, the city confirmed that 7,032 reported leaks remain unresolved.

In a statement on Monday, mayor Babalwa Lobishe urged residents to reduce water consumption drastically.

She said a drought declaration in February underscored the urgency of the situation and the need for collective action.

“Water security remains one of the most critical priorities for our metro,” she said.

“The investment we are making in infrastructure upgrades and drought mitigation interventions demonstrates the seriousness with which we are addressing this challenge.

“However, infrastructure alone will not solve the crisis if water consumption remains this high.

In February, the National Disaster Management Centre classified the drought affecting the Eastern Cape, including Nelson Mandela Bay, as a disaster.

This was done through a disaster classification, the technical process of identifying and categorising a disaster by type, scale and impact to guide planning and response.

A disaster declaration, by contrast, is an official government act that formally recognises a disaster and triggers emergency powers, funding and resources to respond.

This was done in terms of Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act.

The metro said the sharp decline in dam levels was due to below-average rainfall during prolonged drought conditions.

When including the 10% dead storage, the combined dam levels is 40.29%.

At the same time in 2025, dam levels stood at 73.85%, showing the rapid decline in available water resources.

The largest source, Impofu Dam, has declined from 55.86% to about 39%.

However, in a statement later on Monday, chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said blaming drought alone was misleading.

The statement was sent in response to the metro’s one.

“It is not a drought but a water management crisis,” Van Huyssteen said.

“The continued failure to maintain and properly manage critical water infrastructure has created a situation where enormous volumes of treated water are simply being lost in the system.”

With unaccounted-for water losses now exceeding 60% and more than 6,000 reported leaks across the metro, the chamber said these figures laid bare the scale of systemic infrastructure failures undermining water security.

“These figures illustrate the scale of the systemic infrastructure failures that are undermining water security,” she said.

The chamber warned that the deteriorating water situation now posed a direct threat to business continuity across several sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, logistics, hospitality, retail and tourism.

“Water is a fundamental enabler of economic activity.

“When supply becomes unreliable, it directly affects production, investment confidence and job security across the metro’s economy.”

Van Huyssteen said urgent and sustained intervention was required to stabilise the water system and restore confidence.

“Emergency measures alone will not resolve this crisis.

“What is required is the implementation of an action plan to ensure ongoing infrastructure maintenance, alongside medium- to long-term investment.

“This must include filling key vacancies — particularly artisans and other technical support staff — as well as maintaining vehicles and other tools of trade.”

The chamber has also called for greater transparency and accountability around infrastructure performance, water losses and maintenance programmes.

“As a business community, we remain committed to working with the municipality, government and civil society to address the crisis.

“However, it is essential that the true nature of the problem is acknowledged and, along with this, urgent action is taken,” Van Huyssteeen said.

A report tabled at the infrastructure and engineering committee last week revealed that between July and January, of the 79,086,320 kilolitres of treated water that came from the dams, 44,295,017 kilolitres were lost.

This is called non-revenue water, which includes physical losses from leaks and pipe bursts, apparent losses such as faulty meters or illegal connections, and authorised but unbilled consumption, including water used for firefighting, flushing pipelines, municipal operations and supply to informal settlements.

However, a drought intervention report also tabled at the same meeting stated that the city was still using less than the licensed allowable 400 megaliters (ML) a day allowed by the department of water and sanitation.

The department has enforced the restrictions since November 2025.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the real water losses were 38%.

“These losses occur in large infrastructure networks through leaks, bursts and ageing pipelines.

“Water leaks in a city-wide network are also a moving operational target.

“New leaks can develop due to pressure changes, ground movement and ageing infrastructure, while municipal teams repair leaks daily across the system.

“For this reason, the figures represent a system performance indicator, rather than a static measure of water physically lost at any given time.

“Continuous leak detection, infrastructure upgrades and pressure management remain key interventions to reduce losses over time,” he said.