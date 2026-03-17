Rubble and debris still not removed from outside events venue weeks after Grogro protest

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Swanlake Gardens workers Simphiwe Ntshiza and Nelson Jonas move debris from outside the venue

The Swanlake Gardens events venue has been left to deal with rubble and debris outside its entrance for more than a month after a protest, despite repeated pleas to Nelson Mandela Bay officials to clear the site.

Venue owner Mariana Lourens said the mess — left behind after protests by residents from the nearby Grogro settlement — was damaging the business’s image and affecting bookings.

She said promises and email exchanges with the municipality had yielded little action.

“Swanlake Gardens has been a wedding and events venue for the past 13 years, and this seriously affects our image as well as our business,” Lourens said.

“Nobody wants to pay for their dream function and then be welcomed with a lot of rubble at the entrance.”

Lourens said felled trees had been an issue since the first Grogro protests in 2025, when protesters cut trees and left them on the Kragga Kamma road.

In February, when another protest erupted, another tree was cut and fell onto the property in Theescombe.

Sporadic protests along the road are linked to demands from residents of the Grogro settlement, further down the stretch, who have been calling on the metro to provide electricity.

“The officials came and cleared that because we could not access the gate,” Lourens said.

“But they just moved all that mess outside, and now it’s just lying there.

“To clear that will cost thousands of rands, which I do not have.”

Since February 11, Lourens said, she had sent several emails to the municipality about the 8m tree and other trunks lying in front of the property.

“My late husband and I built this business from the start — constantly adhering to all the rules: rezoning and obtaining business rights, having a paid-up liquor licence, paying rates and taxes on time, and providing jobs for at least eight people.

“I am a registered voter and contribute to the wellness of my community.

“At this point, I am developing Stockholm syndrome — developing empathy with the rioters.

“Promises and emails from the municipality and ward officials change nothing,” she said.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said residents were encouraged to follow established processes to ensure issues were properly logged and attended to by the relevant operational teams.

“In this instance, the resident is advised to contact the municipal call centre so that the matter can be formally logged and a reference number issued for the removal of the tree trunks.

“Once the request has been registered on the system, the relevant department will be able to attend to the matter.

“Should there be any delays or if further follow-up is required, the resident may also contact her ward councillor to assist in escalating the service delivery concern with the responsible municipal department.”