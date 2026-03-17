Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission testimony

Madlanga commission hearings continue

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The commission of inquiry into alleged criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, also known as the Madlanga commission, continues hearing witness testimony on Tuesday.

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