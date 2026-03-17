WATCH LIVE | Mbeki, Zuma challenge Khampepe’s refusal to recuse herself in TRC inquiry

The Gauteng High Court is hearing former presidents Thabo Mbeki’s and Jacob Zuma’s bid to review retired judge Sisi Khampepe’s refusal to recuse herself from the TRC inquiry.
The matter is expected to be heard over two days.
TimesLIVE
The Gauteng High Court is hearing former presidents Thabo Mbeki’s and Jacob Zuma’s bid to review retired judge Sisi Khampepe’s refusal to recuse herself from the TRC inquiry.
The matter is expected to be heard over two days.
TimesLIVE
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