Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi perturbed by ad hoc committee’s attitude towards witnesses

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MPs at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system, on October 23 2025. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has voiced concern about the conduct of members of parliament’s ad hoc committee, specifically addressing how they have handled the testimony of certain witnesses.

Mkhwanazi returned to parliament on Wednesday to deliver his closing evidence and respond to counter-allegations made against him by previous witnesses. The committee was originally established following Mkhwanazi’s media briefing on July 6, during which he made damning allegations of corruption and political interference involving high-ranking law-enforcement officials.

Before beginning his testimony, Mkhwanazi addressed the demeanour of the interrogating MPs.

“I’ve been observing and felt worried at times by the posture and attitude I’ve seen from some MPs, which seem to prejudice the proceedings,” Mkhwanazi said.

“My understanding is that the committee’s job is to listen to evidence and probe, but not to jump to their own conclusions. It was a bit concerning because if you look back at the clips of those sittings, you will find instances of that behaviour.”

Despite his criticisms of the questioning style, Mkhwanazi praised the committee for its dedication to the investigations.

“It’s been encouraging to see parliament, especially this ad hoc committee, working such long hours. I must take my hat off to the committee members because there were times I would go to the gym, come back, and you were still sitting,” he remarked. “I’d go to sleep, wake up, and you’d still be in session. I don’t think I’ve ever seen parliament work this hard, and I’m sure South Africans are pleased with that. I certainly am.”

Mkhwanazi is the final witness to appear before the committee. Moving forward, the members will analyse the collective evidence from all witnesses to compile their official findings and recommendations.