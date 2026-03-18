Zuma reinstates MK Party’s Hlophe after suspension review

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The Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has reinstated John Mandlakayise Hlophe as its first deputy president and parliamentary leader.

This was announced on Wednesday in a letter penned by party secretary-general Siboniso Nomvalo, who said the decision would be implemented with immediate effect.

Nomvalo said the suspension was brought about by a need to investigate Hlophe’s conduct and concerns raised about him at the time.

“The suspension of Dr Hlophe arose out of matters that necessitated the president (Jacob Zuma) to appoint an independent legal panel, led by an advocate, to investigate allegations levelled at Dr Hlophe and make recommendations to the president on the necessary course of action.”

However, Zuma decided on convening a bilateral meeting between himself and Hlophe where all allegations were reportedly ventilated and the decision to return him to his post was made.

Hlophe was suspended after his sudden removal of former member Colleen Makhubele as parliamentary chief whip, a move Zuma overturned in less than 24 hours.

At the time, the MKP head of presidency Magasela Mzobe said Zuma had frowned on what appeared to be a unilateral decision by Hlophe to replace Makhubele with MP Des van Rooyen, whose appointment was revoked a day later.

“The president has taken a decision to issue a precautionary suspension to the party’s deputy president and the leader of the MKP parliament caucus, Dr John Hlophe, from both his leadership roles with immediate effect, pending a full investigation on his conduct,” read Mzobe’s statement at the time.

“This decision is meant to affirm and send a strong message on the principle of collective leadership across all structures within the uMkhonto weSizwe Party. Consequently, the decision taken by Dr Hlophe to remove Cde Colleen Makhubele and appoint Cde Des van Rooyen is nullified,” he said at the time.

Nomvalo urged members to welcome Hlophe back to his leadership role.

“We hereby encourage members to extend their warm reception to Dr Hlophe as he assumes his duties with immediate effect in pursuit of the party objectives, social cohesion and human solidarity.”

TimesLIVE