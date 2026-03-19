PA takes key ward from ANC in Eastern Cape by-election

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The PA continued its winning streak along the western side of the Eastern Cape, snatching a ward away from the ANC in the Dr Beyers Naude by-election on Wednesday.

The ANC managed to retain two wards, in Buffalo City and in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela municipality.

Nathan Jacobs was once again voted councillor for Ward 7, this time under a PA banner. In the 2021 local government elections, Jacobs won the ward for the ANC.

The PA received 1,000 votes, the DA 848 and ANC 482. The FF+ received 158 votes.

This means the ANC and the DA are now tied with 10 seats each in the 24-seat council. The PA has one seat, alongside the FF+, CFA and EFF.

Speaking on Thursday, Jacobs, who resigned from the ANC in January, said the result showed his community backed him.

“I’m glad my community is open and saw me for who I am, and that I have been there the past four years.

“Serving them is my priority.”

Jacobs said he resigned from the ANC because certain issues bothered him. He claimed the caucus protected “lazy” officials.

“Ours is to do oversight, and if officials are not doing their job, they should be fired.

“I cannot sit in a party that says it wants to change people’s lives but doesn’t actually want to.”

Jacobs said his ward was predominantly coloured and he resonated with the PA in its efforts to support coloured people.

PA provincial chair Nadine Murray said the party had remained consistently present on the ground.

“We’ve been actively responding to residents, unlike many other parties.

“We don’t show up only at election time but are there consistently throughout the year.

“That consistency is now yielding results for us.

‘The win marks a significant victory for the PA, considering the composition of the council, but our broader objective is to break the ANC’s dominance in the Eastern Cape.

“This win is clear evidence that the PA has the capacity to do that.”

Murray said the PA had made significant gains in the Kou-Kamma municipality, flipping two wards from the ANC and boosting its representation in the council to three seats.

“Our next objective is to achieve an outright majority in the upcoming local government elections and deliver a PA mayor.”

Meanwhile, ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina welcomed the party’s hold on the remaining two wards.

Thembinkosi Sobende was elected a councillor in BCM, while Nceba Mtyana was elected in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Zicina said the by-elections serve as a litmus test, reflecting not only the ANC’s relevance but also its effectiveness in delivering people’s aspirations.

“In Ward 32, Buffalo City, the ANC secured an impressive 80.03% of the vote in the by-elections, representing a substantial increment from 67.86% in the previous local government elections.

“Unfortunately, the ANC’s performance in Ward 7, Dr Beyers Naude, in Sarah Baartman, was sub-par and inadequate as we lost the by-election.

“We acknowledge the resilience of our members and volunteers who worked tirelessly despite the outcome.”

The Herald